District announces 2023 graduation dates

Burke County Public Schools has announced 2023 graduation dates, times and locations.

The following are the graduation dates for BCPS schools, according to the announcement:

Burke Middle College,

  • Thursday, May 25, at The Old Rock School in Valdese. The ceremony will take place at either 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. The time will be set by the academy at a later date.

Draughn High School

  • , Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. It will take place inside.

North Liberty Middle School

  • , Thursday, June 8, at noon.

Hallyburton Academy,

  • Thursday, June 8, at 4 p.m.

Freedom High School

  • , Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. It will take place outside.

East Burke High School,

  • Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. It will take place outside.

Patton High School, Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. It will take place inside.

