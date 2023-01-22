District announces 2023 graduation dates

Burke County Public Schools has announced 2023 graduation dates, times and locations.
The following are the graduation dates for BCPS schools, according to the announcement:
Burke Middle College,
- Thursday, May 25, at The Old Rock School in Valdese. The ceremony will take place at either 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. The time will be set by the academy at a later date.
Draughn High School
- , Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. It will take place inside.
North Liberty Middle School
- , Thursday, June 8, at noon.
Hallyburton Academy,
People are also reading…
- Thursday, June 8, at 4 p.m.
Freedom High School
- , Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. It will take place outside.
East Burke High School,
- Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. It will take place outside.
Patton High School, Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. It will take place inside.