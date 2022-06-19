District announces school leadership changes for 2022-23

Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.

Jim Cole will be the new principal of Oak Hill Elementary School. Cole joined the administrative team at Walter Johnson in the fall of 2021 after having served as an assistant principal in Fayetteville for several years. During his time at Walter Johnson, Cole has served as the athletic director and has especially enjoyed learning more as a curriculum leader.

Rich Linens will be new principal of Hallyburton Academy. Linens is a veteran administrator who thrives on building positive relationships with students. He has a passion for helping students and families and for helping students problem-solve around their educational barriers. He is excited to join the team at Hallyburton Academy and is looking forward to continuing to pave the innovative paths of success for students.

Jeannie Jandrew has been named principal of Table Rock Middle School. Jandrew has most recently served as an elementary principal in Burke County. Prior to her time as an elementary principal, she served as an assistant principal at multiple levels and in several different school districts. She and her husband reside in the Table Rock community and she looks forward to leading the Falcons to great success.

Tosha Haskins will be the principal at WA Young Elementary School. Haskins is a lifelong Burke County educator with a strong background in elementary education. She taught at Oak Hill Elementary School and Hildebran Elementary School before teaching Exceptional Children at Patton High School. She has served as an assistant principal at both the elementary and secondary level where she further developed her curriculum leadership skills.

Caroline Howard has been named the new principal of Hildebran Elementary School. Howard was an elementary teacher at Icard Elementary before moving into administration, where she served at both the middle school and high school levels. She has served the past five years as principal at Glen Alpine Elementary School. She looks forward to joining the Hildebran Royal family and serving the students, families and community.

Lori Westerfield has been selected as the new principal of Glen Alpine Elementary. Westerfield was an elementary school teacher for 17 years in Catawba County before coming to Burke County to serve as an assistant principal at East Burke Middle School and most recently at Table Rock Middle School. She has a passion for leading curriculum initiatives and she looks forward to returning to her elementary roots.

“I am confident that the educators selected to serve in these leadership roles will make our district stronger and will continue to lead our students and staff to great successes,” said BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan.