District announces school spelling bee winners

  • Updated
BCPS logo 4 by 6

Burke County Public Schools has released the names of the district’s school-wide spelling bee winners. The spelling bees were held in all BCPS elementary and middle schools.

The following students won the spelling bee at their respective schools:

Burke Virtual Academy — Serenity Walker

Drexel Elementary — Daynesa Gonzales

East Burke Middle — Sam Elliott

Forest Hill Elementary — Audrey Barnwell

George Hildebran Elementary — Thaniel Powell

Glen Alpine Elementary — Chloe Wiles

Hallyburton Elementary — Rylee Epley

Hildebran Elementary — Paisley Mooneyham

Hillcrest Elementary — Karmyn Gass

Heritage Middle — Madelyn Hudson

Icard Elementary — Sera Phina Xiong

Liberty Middle — Gabriella Marcias

Mountain View Elementary — Lillian McKinney

Mull Elementary — Sullivan Zimmerman

Oak Hill Elementary — Pyper Stevens

Ray Childers Elementary — Mykah VanHorn

Salem Elementary — Ramsey Toney

Table Rock Middle — William Patrick Happoldt

Valdese Elementary — Claire Huffman

W.A. Young Elementary — Michael Whisenant

Walter Johnson Middle — Rogelio Rodriguez-Morales

Winners will move on to the countywide spelling bee at Patton High School on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

William Patrick Happoldt.jpg

Happoldt

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Rogelio Rodriguez-Morales.jpg

Rodriguez-Morales

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
WAYoung - Michael Whisenant_ 4th Grade.jpg

Whisenant

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Valdese - Claire Huffman_ 5th Grade.jpg

Huffman

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Salem - Ramsey Toney_ 4th Grade.jpg

Toney

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
RCES - Mykah VanHorn_ 5th Grade.jpg

VanHorn

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Oak Hill - Pyper Stevens_ 5th Grade.jpg

Stevens

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Mull - Sullivan Zimmerman_ 5th Grade.jpg

Zimmerman

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Mt.View - Lillian McKinney_ 4th grade.jpg

McKinney

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
LMS - Gabriella Marcias Grade 6.jpg

Marcias

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Icard - Sera Phina Xiong_ 5th grade.png

Xiong

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
HMS - Madelyn Hudson.7th Grade.jpg

Hudson

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Hillcrest - Karmyn Gass_ 5th Grade.jpg

Gass

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Hildebran - Paisley Mooneyham_ 4th Grade.png

Mooneyham

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Hallyburton Academy - Rylee Epley_ Grade 8.jpg

Epley

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Glen Alpine - Chloe Wiles_ 5th Grade.jpg

Wiles

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
GHES - Thaniel Powell_ Grade 4.png

Powell

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Forest Hill - Audrey Barnwell_ 5th Grade.jpg

Barnwell

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
EBMS - Sam Elliott_ 6th Grade.png

Elliott

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
Drexel - Daynesa Gonzales_ 5th Grade.jpg

Gonzales

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
BVA - Serenity Walker_ 6th grade.jpg

Walker

 Submitted, Burke County Public Schools
