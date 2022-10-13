District announces school spelling bee winners

Burke County Public Schools has released the names of the district’s school-wide spelling bee winners. The spelling bees were held in all BCPS elementary and middle schools.
The following students won the spelling bee at their respective schools:
Burke Virtual Academy — Serenity Walker
Drexel Elementary — Daynesa Gonzales
East Burke Middle — Sam Elliott
Forest Hill Elementary — Audrey Barnwell
George Hildebran Elementary — Thaniel Powell
Glen Alpine Elementary — Chloe Wiles
Hallyburton Elementary — Rylee Epley
Hildebran Elementary — Paisley Mooneyham
People are also reading…
Hillcrest Elementary — Karmyn Gass
Heritage Middle — Madelyn Hudson
Icard Elementary — Sera Phina Xiong
Liberty Middle — Gabriella Marcias
Mountain View Elementary — Lillian McKinney
Mull Elementary — Sullivan Zimmerman
Oak Hill Elementary — Pyper Stevens
Ray Childers Elementary — Mykah VanHorn
Salem Elementary — Ramsey Toney
Table Rock Middle — William Patrick Happoldt
Valdese Elementary — Claire Huffman
W.A. Young Elementary — Michael Whisenant
Walter Johnson Middle — Rogelio Rodriguez-Morales
Winners will move on to the countywide spelling bee at Patton High School on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.