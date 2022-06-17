District implements plans to reduce the burden on teachers

Burke County school administrators are implementing plans to help mitigate the impacts of a national and state teacher morale and retention crisis.

On June 9, The News Herald reported the results of the statewide North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey released by NCDPI on June 1. The survey pointed to a statewide crisis in teacher morale and retention with nearly double the number of teachers reporting their “immediate plans” included leaving the profession when compared with the 2020 results.

While Burke County’s results appeared to be significantly better than state averages, local administrators are still working to ease the impacts of interrupted learning, increased pressure from the state and exacerbated challenges with students and families on teacher morale.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for Burke County Public Schools, pointed to a new strategic plan being developed by the district with a “people-first” focus.

“We did not get to present it to the board, so it has not been approved, but that has been our focus going throughout this strategic planning process,” she said.

Sara Lecroy, BCPS director of student and family services, said efforts to promote self-care and improve staff morale and well-being are already underway in the district.

“We just recently did a training where we trained the counselors and social workers on a wellness professional development for them to each take back to the schools to do with the staff,” she said.

LeCroy said the training included instruction in practices such as mindfulness, yoga and meditation. She also pointed to a health fair in 2020 and the district’s participation in the Employee Assistance program (EAP) starting in 2019. EAP offers up to five free anonymous counseling sessions as well as referrals to local mental health professionals or further assistance via telehealth.

According to BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan, a strong sense of loyalty and community has also served the district well over the last two years.

“Many of our teachers have deep roots in Burke County; they have families here, they have kids in our system and they are invested in Burke County as their community,” he said.

Swan believes the challenges of the past two years have made those bonds even stronger in many ways.

“We had to rely on each other in the trenches,” he said. “We saw what we are made of and that not only strengthens loyalties, but also gives you a sense of security.”

Swan also said one of his most important roles is to keep his finger on the pulse of BCPS staff and to let them know their efforts are appreciated.

“We just concluded our teacher appreciation week,” he said. “And what we did, we combined the whole staff to celebrate them that whole entire week – teachers, nurses, social workers, counselors and principals.”

Swan added the district has committed to continuing to financially compensate teachers and staff as much as funding allows and to developing leaders and promoting from within whenever possible.

“Our board sees how hard our staff members work and how much they give, and the board in return has generously shown appreciation through retention bonuses,” he said. “We have also been intentional over the past six or seven years to grow our own leaders.”

Board member Don Hemstreet remains hopeful about the future of teaching in Burke County.

“I’m the eternal optimist, I have hope for this thing,” he said. “We’ve got good people in place. I think Dr. Swan and the crew are really aware of it.“

Hemstreet also said that everyone in a community can play a role, saying positive parental and community involvement is key to easing the burden on teachers.

“Come in a positive manner into the school and say, ‘what can we do?’” he said. “I encourage parents to get into the schools and volunteer and do whatever they can. I think that’s a critical component of that little community.”

A teacher’s assistant in a neighboring county, speaking on the condition of anonymity, agreed, telling The News Herald that support at home is the number one thing a parent can do to help their child’s teacher.

“Help ‘Johnny’ do his homework,” they said. “I know teachers who will do anything they can to make sure their kids get what they need. A lot of them are there for the right reasons, and if they can get any support at home, it does make a difference.”

A former BCPS educator suggested seeking out opportunities to encourage educators.

“Celebrate our teachers,” they said. “Parents — celebrate your kid’s teachers. Community members, businesses — celebrate the teachers. Even if you don’t have a relationship with Burke County Public Schools, they are very much a part of your community. The next generation are the future leaders and, as a community and as a nation, we are only going to be as strong as the next generation.”