District offers Free Friday, premium meal options in school cafeterias

Two popular new programs came together in Burke County Public Schools cafeterias on Friday, Jan 17.

Free Fridays and Premium meal options were both launched last September to help the district spend down its Child Nutrition Fund surplus. On Friday, the programs began when BCPS cafeterias offered free lunches to all students and the premium option of oven-roasted chicken wings provided through a partnership with Tyson Foods.

Bethany Collier, marketing specialist for BCPS, said Tyson Foods reached out to the district’s child nutrition department after finding out about the two programs. In future months, she said Chartwells K12 has agreed to step up and help cover the costs of the two programs.

The two programs originated as one way to help the district spend down its Child Nutrition Fund surplus, which, as of September, stood at $3.55 million. According to multiple sources within BCPS, the idea was to use part of the surplus to ease the burden on families adjusting to paying for school lunches for the first time in two years after COVID-era waivers expired in June.

Free Fridays take place on the last Friday of each month. A premium meal day is planned once a month for the remainder of the school year.

February’s premium meal option will be smoked chicken thighs cooked on the district’s new smoker. The smoker was purchased as part of the surplus spend down plan. February premium meal options are planned for:

Feb. 7 at Draughn High, Hallyburton Academy, Heritage Middle, Drexel Elementary and Valdese Elementary.

Feb. 14 at East Burke High, East Burke Middle, Icard Elementary, Ray Childers Elementary, George Hildebran Elementary and Hildebran Elementary.

Feb. 21 at Freedom High, Table Rock Middle, Walter Johnson Middle, Oak Hill Elementary, Glen Alpine Elementary, W.A. Young Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary.

Feb. 28 at Patton High, Liberty Middle, Forest Hill Elementary, Salem Elementary and Mull Elementary.

Premium meal days for future months have not yet been announced.