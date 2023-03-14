The Global Immersion Academy, an innovative program teaching students in both English and Spanish, is holding and enrollment period for the upcoming 2023-24 school year through Friday, March 31.

First launched in 2018, GIA teaches students — half of whom are native English speakers and half native Spanish speakers — in both English and Spanish. As of the 2022-23 school year, the academy has 199 students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

BCPS ELL Director Lannie Simpson said the program was developed with the goal of reflecting the languages in Burke County. She said beyond teaching language the academy also immerses students in the different cultures represented by the language. Simpson said the program’s results are speaking for themselves.

On Sept. 6, Simpson presented testing data from the 2021-22 school year showing GIA students significantly outperforming their peers at Mountain View Elementary School. Simpsons said it was not surprising to learn that GIA students were doing so well.

“There are a lot of brain benefits to learning two languages,” Simpson told The News Herald in September. “One is improving working memory; one is mental flexibility — solving new problems in new ways … and the other one is the ability to focus on what’s important.”

She also called it “the most robust way I know of to close all achievement gaps,” saying the fifth-grade student performance in many dual language programs is virtually the same across most subgroups.

Brittany Deal, whose daughter is in third grade at GIA, said she is amazed by the results she has seen.

“The fact that my child can read on a third-grade level in Spanish and English, that’s amazing to me,” she said.

The academy is available for all students entering kindergarten and students will be selected on a first-come first-serve basis. The nature of dual language programs requires GIA to consist of 50% native English speakers and 50% native Spanish speakers. Students not selected will be placed on a waiting list. All students enrolling in the GIA are required to enroll in their home district and must meet all kindergarten eligibility requirements.

For a Global Immersion Academy application, visit tinyurl.com/33we6sku. The Global Immersion Academy is located at Mountain View Elementary School.