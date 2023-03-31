Rumors of possible school violence at East Burke High School Thursday and Friday turned out to be unfounded, according to an email to parents from Principal Katie Moore.

At the center of the rumors were social media posts alleging a "kill list" was made by an East Burke student. According to Moore's email, she, the school resource officer and assistant principals found the rumors to be unfounded. Still, according to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools Public Relations Officer, an above average number of parents checked their kids out of school Friday.

In an email to parents, Shuffler reiterated that the rumors were unfounded but encouraged students to continue to stay vigilant, come forward and report concerns. She said the district takes all threats seriously and continues to prioritize the safety of students and staff.