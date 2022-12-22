District releases details on new spending plan

Burke County Public Schools has released details on its Child Nutrition Program spend down plan unanimously approved by the Burke County Board of Education in its Dec. 12 regular session.

The subject of debate and discussion since it was first presented to the board on Oct. 3, the plan details how the district will spend part of its Child Nutrition Program surplus which stood at $3.6 million as of June 30.

According to information provided by BCPS Child Nutrition Director Daniel Wall, BCPS is required by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to spend $762,183 on the current spend down plan. The plan details $904,447 in expenses, exceeding the amount required, but still leaving BCPS with a healthy surplus. Child Nutrition funds can only be spent on allowable expenses related to food service programs.

The largest portion of the plan calls for an approximately $450,000 kitchen remodel at East Burke High School. According to the plan, the remodel will be similar to the job that was done at Freedom High School in 2019.

According to the BCPS website, the district currently is accepting bids for the project through Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. Wall said he will present final project plans and costs to the board for approval before starting the renovations. He said his goal is to have the project completed by summer 2023.

The plan also calls for spending $216,106 on two new Ford transit vans and two new Ford Explorers for the program. The transit vans will replace two 2004 model vans used to move product between schools. The Explorers will be added to the district’s fleet for program supervisors to use to conduct reviews, cover staffing shortages and move product. Regulations require each cafeteria to be reviewed four times each year.

According to information provided by Wall, the two program supervisors currently drive personal vehicles for these purposes and put 6,000 miles on their vehicles each year. Chartwells pays out a total of $625 per month to reimburse managers for this mileage. These reimbursements would begin going into the Child Nutrition Program after the vehicles are purchased.

According to the plan, BCPS also will spend $59,996 on raises for cafeteria managers, supervisors and bookkeeper. With state-mandated wage increases that went into effect in July, managers currently make only $3.86 more than the state-mandated $15 per hour for all hourly workers. Wall said these raises would make manager salaries “more equitable in comparison to hourly workers.” These raises would exclude the CNP Director.

“With the amount of money we are currently generating, we felt like our staff deserve raises for the hard work they have put in,” the spend down plan reads.

The plan also contains $145,917 for certain indirect costs allowable under North Carolina General Statute and $32,457 to purchase a trailered barbecue smoker.

According to the plan, the idea for the smoker is based on the Greenville County school system in South Carolina. Wall said the trailer is used to cook premium barbecue items at various schools throughout the year such as ribs, brisket and pork shoulders. Wall also plans to allow high school food classes to use the smoker to expose them to different types of cooking techniques.