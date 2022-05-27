District releases statement on school safety; Sheriff says no threats against BCPS schools this week

Burke County Public Schools is working to reassure parents that school safety is a key priority for the district in the wake of the May 24 school shooing in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students, two teachers and the gunman dead.

In a statement released by the school district on Thursday afternoon, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan expressed empathy for the anxieties many local parents face in the wake of recent violence.

“As we try to make sense of yet another mass school shooting that has rocked our nation and taken the lives of innocent children and teachers, we are faced with a myriad of emotions and anxieties,” the statement said. “No doubt, before sending your child off to school these past few mornings, you hugged them a little tighter and held onto them a little longer; I know I did with my own child. You entrust with us your most precious gifts each morning, and we do not take that lightly.”

Swan highlighted the district’s safety plan in the statement including a closed session board meeting on May 17 reviewing safety measures in the schools. While the statement said some details of the plan must be withheld for safety and security reasons, it listed several safety measures BCPS currently has in place.

According to the statement, BCPS schools have safe school entrances, visitor sign-in requirements, an employee badge system and cameras and panic buttons installed in strategic locations. School staff members also conduct daily safety sweeps and participate, along with some older students, in active shooter drills.

“These are very life-like simulations complete with the sights and sounds of an actual active shooter situation,” the statement said. “The lessons learned through these drills are passed down to principals and staff each year.”

Swan also highlighted regular training and drills that takes place in the district’s monthly principal’s meetings.

“We build in drills and throw emergency scenarios at our principals that require them to make quick decisions under pressure,” the statement said. “The principals then take these scenarios back to the staff at their schools to ensure staff members know what to do in the case of an emergency.”

The statement also highlighted the district’s partnership with local law enforcement agencies and Burke County Emergency Management Services.

“We are blessed to have highly trained law enforcement officers and first responders in our community and our relationships help us merge their emergency response expertise with our expertise in the education field,” the statement said.

Additionally, the statement acknowledged the role mental health plays in school violence and highlighted staff training in mental health practices and social and emotional learning that are built into every school’s daily schedule. Swan also highlighted the "Say Something" App, an anonymous tip reporting system for students, staff, parents and community members to report suspicious activity or concerns.

Response to the statement on social media was mixed. Some respondents thanked the district for the work they are doing to keep students safe while others called for even tighter security measures, increasing attention to bullying and mental health or arming teachers and staff.

Swan told The News Herald that arming teachers and staff is not an option for several reasons.

“In the scenario of an active shooter, law enforcement would be entering the building and may mistake one of the teachers as the perpetrator,” he said. “I believe the better solution is to find the funding to place a resource officer at each school.”

Social media response also included an alleged report of a man arrested by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on May 25 and charged with “communicating threats of mass violence/educational property.” According to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant, the actual charge against the man was communicating threats. The threats, in no way, involved Burke County Public Schools, and the error was corrected in the system on Friday morning, according to Whisenant.