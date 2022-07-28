District to hire part-time tutors for upcoming school year

Burke County Public Schools is taking advantage of N.C. Education Corps, a state program put into place in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on education across North Carolina.

BCPS is working to bring on 44 new part-time literacy tutors to help local kindergarten through third-grade students recover from learning loss experienced during the pandemic. According to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, the initiative will work alongside a tutoring program started during the last school year to re-hire retired teachers and substitute teachers as tutors in the district.

According to BCPS administration, some of the tutors re-hired last year will fill some of the 44 spots in the new N.C. Ed Corps program. These tutors will provide intensive literacy tutoring for students in kindergarten through third grade. Last year’s tutoring program will continue alongside the new initiative to offer remediation in other subjects and provide help for students in other grades.

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said the two programs will work together to provide the extra help and support students need to recover from learning loss experienced during the pandemic.

“The state and DPI recognize, as we do, the need for programs that focus on students and interrupted learning,” he said. “We just completed a successful summer reading program in elementary school and enrichment curriculum for the other grades. We will continue to provide whole-child support, build interventions into the regular school day and offer various tutoring opportunities. We are grateful for the state and for N.C. Education Corps for the training and support they will provide through this high impact tutoring program.”

Launched in 2020 by the State Board of Education and the governor’s office, the N.C. Education Corps seeks to give every kindergarten through third-grade student access to a high-impact literacy tutor. To accomplish this, the corps provides a centralized application process and training regimen for tutors to maximize their effectiveness in the classroom.

According to Swan, all N.C. Education Corps tutors will receive two weeks of online reading and literacy training that must be completed two weeks before they start in their new positions.

While N.C. Education Corps will supply the district with training for the new tutors, they will still be paid through the district’s ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief) funds. According to Shuffler, the district’s goal is to put tutors in every school and give individual principals and teachers the freedom to use those tutors in a way that maximizes their impact.

“(Tutors) will work directly with students on academic goals,” she said. “Teachers and principals regularly assess students and their progress toward academic goals and those who are short of meeting their literacy grade level standards will be selected to participate in this high-impact literacy tutoring.”

According to the NC Education Corps website, the high-impact literacy tutoring positions are designed for entrepreneurs, stay-at-home parents, retirees, college students and people working full or part time with flexible schedules who want to make an impact on students and make some extra money. The positions will pay $15 per hour for tutors without a teaching certification and $25 per hour for tutors with a teaching certificate.

Tutors who are currently working in Burke County schools will need to re-apply and receive NC Ed Corps training but will not need repeat the pre-employment process.

For more information or to apply to be a part-time literacy tutor, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n6y7mv8.