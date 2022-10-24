District to hold media training this week

Burke County Public Schools will hold a special training session for parents and community leaders concerned about media in schools and student use of technology.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, BCPS leaders will hold a media policy training for the community with the goal of helping parents and community members gain a better understanding of the district’s new media policy and equipping them to better navigate the world of social media with students.

“We believe that parents and guardians play an important role in their children’s education and want them to know more about their rights and the procedures in place for them,” said Melanie Honeycutt, chief administration officer for the district’s Digital Teaching and Learning Office. “We will go over how items are selected and reviewed for the media centers and how parents can opt out of their children having access to certain material.”

Honeycutt also said she will share resources parents can use for book reviews and tips on student cellphone and social media use so parents can be better informed about how students interact with technology.

“New apps, social media platforms and games are developed daily to entice young people, so it is hard for anyone to keep up with on their own,” she said. “The more a parent knows about what is out there, the better they can monitor their children online and help keep them safe.”

Even though keeping up with every social media trend may be next to impossible, Honeycutt said talking with young people about potential dangers and modeling safe online behavior is one of the more important things a parent can do to keep a student safer.

“It may not be necessary to know each and every platform that is available,” she said. “Teaching your children how to interact and behave safely on one platform should apply to them all ...

“Share with your child the positive ways they can interact with social media. Remind them that sharing pertinent information such as address, and phone numbers is not a good practice.”

Honeycutt also said monitoring students’ devices might be helpful, and she plans to share several apps parents can use for that.

Ultimately, Honeycutt said helping a student navigate the world of media and social media is a balancing act.

“Having an open, trusting relationship goes a long way in children feeling safe to come to trusted adults to share things,” she said. “Kids know way more than we think. That open dialogue with your child is important when talking about all types of media.”

For her part, Honeycutt is hoping to foster this kind of open dialogue with parents about how the school system approaches and uses media.

“We welcome and encourage parental involvement and engagement with their children’s education,” she said. “The main thing is if parents are educated about the process. … We can all work better together to do what is best for the student.”

Honeycutt said she is unsure whether this will be the first of regular training sessions, saying it would depend on public response.

“But parents can always call on us if they have questions or need advice,” she said.

The training will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton. The training is open to the public.