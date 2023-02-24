Middle and high school students in Burke County are using a new tool to help them recognize and report security threats before they happen.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System has been available to Burke County Public Schools sixth- through 12th-grade students since 2019, but this month, every middle and high school offered training on the system. In addition to training on how the anonymous system works, students also were taught how to spot the warning signs of someone who may be at-risk of hurting themselves or others.

“(It teaches) when and how to speak up to a trusted adult and how to use the anonymous reporting system’s mobile app, telephone hotline or the website,” said Sara LeCroy, director of student services for Burke County Public Schools.

There are several different ways within the system students can make a report. They can call, go to the website or use the app. According to LeCroy, Say Something is just one of several ways BCPS students and parents report potential threats to school officials.

“Most students and parents report concerns in person, by phone or email to a trusted adult at school,” LeCroy said. “School counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers, coaches and administrators are our front line for receiving reports ... There are times though, that for whatever reason, a student either is not comfortable doing that or wants to report anonymously. In these situations, this program works well.”

By Thursday, Feb. 16, training around the county was not even complete yet, but it already was paying off as Say Something was used to report “written, anonymous” threats against Walter Johnson Middle School. On Friday, Feb. 17, school was held as usual, but with extra officers from the Burke County Sherriff’s Office on campus to investigate and make sure everyone was safe.

BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler told The News Herald the system did its job.

“They just went through the training here at Walter Johnson (last) week,” she said. “The students were paying attention to the training and knew how to use it.”

And Walter Johnson is just the latest example. According to statistics compiled by LeCroy, prior to the Walter Johnson report, the district had received 61 reports through the system this school year, though very few rose to the level of a direct threat.

LeCroy encouraged students and parents to report anything they believe is suspicious and to use Say Something if they don’t feel comfortable being identified.

“We believe this is another wonderful tool that our students have access to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” she said.