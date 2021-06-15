Diversity forum on June 25 changes location

The Unity Through Differences community forum has had to change the location for its upcoming event.

The forum will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Catawba Valley Baptist Church, located at 706 Lenoir Road, Morganton, across from Walter Johnson Middle School. The event is free and a boxed lunch will be provided.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The forum, which has a capacity of 300 participants, will have keynote speakers who will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion within communities, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

After the keynote speakers there will be speakers representing different sectors of the community in 30-minute blocks after lunch. The different sectors include deaf/hard of hearing, Latino, Asian and African American.

Those wanting to participate in the forum should register by June 21 online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/unityforum21.

There is still a need for sponsors for this event. Those interested in being a sponsor or to register by phone are contact Lisa Moore at 828-764-9218.