Diversity forum set for June 25 in Burke

What started as conversations among individuals from various organizations has blossomed into a forum on unity and diversity.

The Unity Through Differences community forum will have keynote speakers who will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion within communities, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

The forum will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at the Burke County Fairgrounds, located at 145 Bost Road, Morganton. The event will be in the main building at the fairgrounds and is free with a boxed lunch provided.

The forum will discuss unity and inclusion and then focus on any barriers, issues with access to services, inclusion that is occurring within the community and see what resolutions can be brought forth to help alleviate some of these issues, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for the health department.

Moore said there will be three keynote speakers in the morning and then speakers representing different sectors of the community in 30-minute blocks after lunch. The different sectors include deaf/hard of hearing, Latino, Asian and African American.

After the speakers, there will be a community discussion for an hour on the issues brought forth by the speakers, Moore said.