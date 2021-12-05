DIY – Do it yourself, but accept advice from others - Burke County Notebook

We all need a little help at times. Whether we are attempting a DIY project or a new recipe, tips, advice and shortcuts are often welcomed. We may try several ways to accomplish something only to find out they are all wrong. Advice from some people can be untimely and unappreciated, but sometimes we realize that it is correct. I would list some DIY ideas, but there are far too many to list.

The TV show “MacGyver” had a title character whose name is now a verb in the Oxford dictionary, and the definition is, “to make or repair something in an improvised or inventive way, making use of whatever items are at hand.” The original series ran from 1985-92. We cannot all have the expertise of MacGyver or the fortunate circumstances to find everything we need in every situation. But makeshift ideas often turn out to be some of the best ones. I took a photo of one person’s way to solve the problem of getting wet mail in their rural mailbox. Using what was at hand, they duct taped a gallon milk jug to the front to use as a closure. I have used a bungee cord around my own mailbox to hold it on the post.