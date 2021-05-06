DMV resumes regular road tests for teen drivers 

With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week.

This ends the no-contact testing that had been required for 15- to 17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.

All drivers who already had been scheduled for a no-contact test should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where the no-contact tests were conducted.

Other 15- to 17-year-old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3xPd0xs, selecting "Teen Level 3" as the process.

Other drivers who would have required a no-contact test appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select "Driver License – First Time" for their appointment process.