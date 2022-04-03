Do we need to be discussing race, white privilege?

‘So You Want to Talk about Race?” asks the title of a book by Ijeoma Oluo.

I’m afraid I don’t always want to.

Mixed-race writer Oluo warns that white people who talk about race may get it wrong. John McWhorter writes that liberals have formed a dogmatic religion about racism that often demeans the African American race. And a white friend says we are all God’s children, and focusing on the color of the skin only divides us further.

I’m not even clear what race is. I don’t see how anyone who knows people and history believes any so-called race is superior. Nor do I understand how a law once said a drop of Negro blood made a person Black, but no fraction of white blood could make a person white.

Most of all, it’s hard to admit that I’ve contributed to racial inequity or division. When our church offered small study groups to read “The Color of Compromise” by Jerome Tisby and “Anti-Racist Ally” by Sophie Williams, I wasn’t sure I wanted to read more about racism and white privilege.

As it turned out, I learned a lot: about racist acts impossible to dismiss, about the grueling and painful training non-violent protesters endured before protests, and about ways structural racism works. In addition, I heard personal and local stories I can’t forget.

One woman spoke of her Southern childhood during a time of great racial tension. Once during Sunday school, she said, the children sang downstairs: “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red and yellow black and white …” Moments later, upstairs in the sanctuary, her minister announced: If any “colored” people came into their church that morning, he would offer a closing prayer, and everyone would get up and leave.

Even at age 11, she saw the hypocrisy. As an adult, she changed denominations, but still speculates about why she did nothing then.

Someone described her reaction to the slave block in Charleston and its proximity to the church.

Another one worries about her prejudice.

“It was how it was with my family and everyone I knew,” she said.

Her grandfather had belonged to the Klan, her father made racist jokes and her mother kept a cleaning lady who “could not sit at our table to eat her sandwich” or “use our bathroom,” she recalled.

“That prejudice was a lot to overcome,” she continued. “Just saying or admitting you don’t want to feel that way does not make it automatically happen. As much as I like to believe I’ve moved past prejudice, I have to admit when I’ve had Black friends visit our home, I wondered if it would be OK with other friends that were coming.”

I didn’t grow up in the South myself, attend a segregated school, or see a labeled drinking fountain. Yet somehow I knew, as Martin Luther King Jr. discovered in Chicago, that not-so-obvious Northern prejudice was quite real and sometimes more terrible than the more visible Southern prejudice.

I’ve never forgotten my discomfort at being one of two white people at the birthday party of my grade-school best friend, Rochelle, or my vague uneasiness about never contacting her after we went to junior high, where we were in different classes. But now I realize for the first time: Rochelle invited me to her house. I never invited her to mine.

Here in Morganton, Edward Phifer grew up in an upper middle-class family. In a letter to the Black community in 2020, he wrote about his upbringing and parents, Dr. Ned and Mary Adair Phifer: In their home “neither racial slurs nor actions were ever tolerated” (and) their children “must never mistreat Black people in any way, particularly verbally.” His dad strongly supported desegregation.

Phifer’s father loved talking with Olive Hill graduate John Fleming, who came to their house to discuss the Ph.D. thesis he was working on.

“Daddy was so impressed by him,” Phifer said. “I used to say that John was the son my daddy wished to have.”

Phifer claims he was never a scholar himself. He enjoyed baseball and wrote in his letter that he especially loved playing with the “colored” boys.

He also has always loved music and playing the guitar. As a young man, he particularly enjoyed going to the Morganton home of award-winning American Piedmont Blues guitarist Etta Baker to learn her finger-picking techniques, play the guitar, and sometimes party with her family.

“Mainly, I went to hear her play,” he said of the woman whose statue at CoMMA he later played a part in erecting. “She was so talented, so modest and kind,”

But Phifer wasn’t sure he wanted to speak at one of our group discussions. One Sunday, he handed me a large envelope with two letters inside.

First, he told me a story: During his 2020 run for the North Carolina State Senate, while speaking at a political meeting, a man asked: “What will you do for us, the Black community, if you’re elected?”

He said he’d talk with local Black leaders.

The man only repeated his question. It troubled Phifer. What would he do if elected? What should he do?

He wrote a long letter that included his biography and beliefs, his ideas and questions. He sent the letter to 18-20 members of the Black community and his old friend, John Fleming. No one responded but Fleming.

The local silence concerned him. He began asking people. Dr. Leslie McKesson and Pastor George Logan of New Day Christian Church agreed to discuss it with him over Zoom.

“We talked for over an hour,” McKesson told me later. “I so appreciated his willingness to be vulnerable, to put himself on the line. You can’t fix what you can’t confront.”

At our church meeting, Phifer admitted the experience had not been easy or comforting.

“But,” he said before the closing prayer, “we’ve got to keep fighting.”

Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group. Next week’s column will focus on John Fleming and his response to Phifer’s letter.