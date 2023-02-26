Editor's Note This is the final article in a series highlighting the awarding of a historical marker on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail to Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in Morganton. The series featured the church, the West Concord Mothers who met at the church to plan civil rights activities and local integration stories.

Today at the Burke County Public Library’s Gathering of the People event, Slades Chapel AME Zion Church of Morganton will be recognized for its role in the Civil Rights Movement in our community.

The church has been approved by the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission to receive a marker on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.

In writing about this accomplishment and the Gathering for The News Herald, I studied the church’s history written by members and preserved in the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library. The writer of the history promised a tale of “lore and love” that would illustrate “the undying spirit of accomplishment in the face of adversity, inspiration from the depths of despair and victory from the trembling edge of defeat.”

The history of the AME Zion Church in America notes that it began in New York City in the 1820s as a response to discrimination in white churches. A number of Black members left to form their own congregations. The church spread across the northern US in the following decades, but was unable to make inroads in the South until the abolishment of slavery. A Rev. James Walker Hood was one of five missionaries sent south to preach and found churches while the Civil War was still raging.

“He was very successful and became an important religious and political leader in North Carolina,” Hood’s biography reads. “By 1887, he had founded over 600 churches in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and erected about 500 church buildings. He was politically and religiously active, supporting education, civil rights and the ordination of women.”

The historical record of Slades Chapel describes its founder, the Rev. Mayfield Slade, as a “pioneer who ably aided” Hood in his efforts. In 1881, Slade led a group of members from Gaston Chapel AME Church of Morganton to form a new AME Zion congregation and became its first pastor.

“The ardor of Rev. Slade’s evangelical message persuaded many to first accept Jesus Christ as savior, and second, the AME Zion Church as an earthly refuge for their spirit,” the history reads.

The congregation met in church members’ homes for two years until they constructed a building in 1883, “a white frame structure that stood atop a grassy knoll, overlooking Long Creek at the corner of Union and Water streets.” Its centralized location made it easily accessible to many African American communities, such as Jonesboro, Olive Hill, Hawkinsville, Jordon Hill, Roper Hill, Goose Hollow and Black Bottom.

All the furniture in the church was handmade by members. The church had two stoves — a coal stove for the sanctuary to keep visitors warm in winter, and a wood stove for the church’s kitchen, located in the dirt-floor basement.

“It has been said that the women of Slades Chapel, armed with sticks and ball bats, would enter the basement to kill or run snakes and rats out so they could cook,” the history reads.

The Rev. James Jaskill succeeded Slade as pastor and reportedly refused to accept a salary until the congregation paid off debts incurred in the church building’s construction. A long list of pastors followed him in leading the church over the decades.

“These men served valiantly during the lean years, while Americans struggled through the growing pains of Reconstruction, World War I, the Great Depression and the birth of Jim Crow,” the history reads.

Members felt led in the 1930s to raze the first building and construct what would become the current structure.

“There was a period of controversy over the wisdom of a decision to build in this most critical period of our nation’s life (the Great Depression),” the history reads. “One such debate ended when a certain gentleman of influence and bearing stood before dissenters and affirmers alike and said, ‘Come what may, she’s coming down tomorrow.’ Allegedly, the old church died that day and the new one was born the next.”

The record notes that the new church was “put together with both white and black hands, working side by side, young and old, males and females, each one doing until all was done.” Young boys led mules with drag pans to create a level foundation for the site. In addition to cooking meals, women planed boards and carried loads of bricks.

With the new building in place, Slades Chapel grew during the 1940s and ‘50s, situating it for its role in the 1960s supporting the work of the West Concord Mothers, a group of seven local Black mothers who advocated for an equal access to education for their children. Their efforts served as a catalyst for the racial integration of Burke County schools.

Most of the Mothers were members of Slades Chapel and met there often to plan strategy. The church’s pastor at the time, the Rev. J.L. Hunt, was president of the Burke County branch of the NAACP and advised the Mothers. The church was host to many civil rights demonstrations and protests, including a large protest organized by Black students at Morganton High School and West Concord School bringing awareness to lack of representation in school activities.

“Rev. Hunt was very supportive of the African American students’ movement and our efforts,” said Ruth Roseboro, one of the MHS students involved in the protest.

The church’s history recalls that Hunt’s life and property were threatened repeatedly due to these activities. Church members rallied around him and “stationed themselves at strategic points around his home armed to the teeth and prepared in their hearts to show the world Black men were willing to die rather than live in the shadow of fear.”

Hunt is described as a great orator and visionary with a “profound faith in humanity.”

“Rev. Hunt electrified a stunned crowd of taunters when he emerged from Slades Chapel carrying the torch of peace, signifying the official opening of a march on segregation with God as his leader,” the history reads. “He pressed on to success.”

The bravery and determination of the members of Slades Chapel from its beginning to present day will be remembered by future generations who visit the church and read the historical marker honoring their legacy.

“Through her stately portals have passed men and women whose contributions have been of benefit to all mankind,” the history concludes.