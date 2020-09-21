Dog pulled from sinkhole in national forest

“He was a little shy and a little protective, so we kind of gave him some beef jerky and some snacks and eventually he would let us pet him,” Taylor said. “We were able to get a rope around him and get him in a harness and raise him up to the top where we gave him water and a little bit more food and hiked out with him.”

Familiar problem

It’s not uncommon for rescuers to get calls for animal rescues like what happened with Sinker, the name given to the dog after his experience with the sinkhole.

“We get several a year,” Taylor said. “We get usually one or two high-angle, where the dog is in a sinkhole or a cliff or an old well, or we get a few for, we had one several years ago, for a 120-pound dog that just kind of gave up on the trail on Pinch In, so we took in the basket and carried him out just like we would a person. He laid there and was a great patient. … They typically make the best patients.”

Pet owner responsibility is crucial for anyone taking their dog with them on a hike.

“There are leash laws in place in all the national forests,” Taylor said. “They require your pets to be on a leash. … Have your pet microchipped so that if something like this does happen we’re able to get to you quicker.”