‘Dollar Days’ provide bargain for local residents

LINVILLE - Grandfather Mountain will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $3 each April 1-23, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring.

The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties — along with their guests traveling in the same vehicle — to visit at the discounted rate. Students attending a local college or university are also eligible for the discount.

Due to COVID-19, Dollar Days guests must book their visit online at www.grandfather.com. To take advantage of the reduced rate, guests must choose the Dollar Days admission rate when reserving their visit.

Upon arrival to the Grandfather entrance gate, Dollar Days ticketholders must present a valid driver’s license, college ID or local utility bill as proof of High Country residency. An employee identification badge or pay stub can be used to demonstrate employment at a High Country business.

Being that the special rate applies to all guests traveling in the same vehicle, only one Dollar Days ticketholder must present verification of local residence or employment. If the ticketholder does not display proof of local residency or employment, they and their party will be charged the full rate of admission.