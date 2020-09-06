Don’t be afraid to vote in person

I think you’ll be impressed and reassured with poll workers and polling places this year. The Burke County Board of Elections is bending over backward to make voting in person safe.
Each voter will be greeted at the door with hand sanitizer and offered a mask if the person doesn’t have one. Once inside, the floor is marked for social distancing, so voters will stand 6 feet apart.
After checking in, voters will be handed their paper ballot and a pen. The pen is theirs to keep, as none will be reused.
Tables for marking ballots have barriers between voters. If a ballot accidentally gets wet or has hand sanitizer on it, it may smear. In that case, the voter can return it and ask for another ballot.
Debbie Mace, director of the Burke County Board of Elections for 14 years, confesses that she has lost sleep over this COVID-19-haunted election.
“The staff and I along with our board are doing everything we possibly can to make voting safe,” she said.
Poll workers will wear clear face guards in addition to masks. Mace, who often has a colorful way of expressing herself, said, “We’re going to look like moon people, but we’ll be safe.”
She said the machines that paper ballots are fed into each hold 2,000 ballots, well over the number usually cast on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Paper ballots have been used since 2017 after the U.S. intelligence community verified that Russia attempted to hack into electronic voter records and databases and meddle in the 2016 election.
On Election Day, all 33 polling locations in Burke County will open at 6:30 a.m. Closing time will be 7:30 p.m. If a voter is in line then, the person will be able to vote.
This November, one polling location is new, and that is for Quaker Meadows 1-A precinct. Instead of using the Oak Hill Ruritan Building, which has been closed, voters in that precinct will go to the Oak Hill United Methodist Church, close by on Hwy. 181. The address is 2239 N.C. 181, and voting will take place in the church’s multipurpose activity center, a brick building beside the church.
The other 32 polling places for Election Day are the same as they were for the March 2020 primary. This includes Quaker Meadows 1-B precinct, which remains at the Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church on Hwy. 181.
If you don’t want to wait until Nov. 3, you may vote in person as early as Thursday, Oct. 15 in any of the early voting locations in the county. Those will be:
- Burke County Senior Center in Morganton
- Board of Elections Office in Morganton
- Glen Alpine Town Hall
- Rutherford College Town Hall
- Hildebran Senior Center and Library in Hildebran
Hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; on Saturdays, it will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, there will be no more voting until Election Day.
On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots in their assigned precincts.
Mace said the board will be well-staffed and prepared for voters.
“Bring on early voting. We are ready,” she said.
Although the last day to register to vote is Oct. 9, people may register during early voting with a photo I.D. and a document confirming their current address. They can vote at the same time. If their registration is approved, their vote will count.
Curbside voting is available for those unable to walk into the polling place. Mace wants to make clear that able spouses or persons accompanying the handicapped, will be required to come inside to vote themselves.
Mace said the board has been receiving many more requests than usual for mail-in ballots, and it is doing everything it can to make sure these are handled appropriately. Ballots will be sent to eligible voters requesting one by mail. If returned in person, the ballot must be taken to the Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 3. If mailed, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 6.
Mace added, “Due to the number of ballots going out and being returned, please return your ballot as soon as possible whether it be in person or by mail.”
The Board of Elections is at 2128 S. Sterling St. in Morganton across from Fatz Café. Call 828 764-9010 for any questions about voting.
So, who are you voting for? Whoever it may be, you can cast your ballot in person with confidence that everything possible has been done to make it a safe experience.
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers' Group.
