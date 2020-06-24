Don’t fret about guilty pleasures

There was an interesting article in Reader’s Digest entitled, “Nine Benefits of a Guilty Pleasure,” that I wanted to share in this column. No, a guilty pleasure in this column isn’t scandalous like sex, drugs or rock and roll, but rather everyday actions on our part that we may do and often feel guilty about doing.
We as human beings all have guilty pleasures, which scholars describe as something that we enjoy, but we know we’re either not supposed to like or that liking it says something negative about us.
As an example, a couple of years ago, I was hooked on Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives” shows filmed in every part of the world from New Jersey, to Orange County, even way down under in Australia. I had become hooked into tuning into the latest episode of spoiled women spending thousands of dollars on a handbag or Botox on every part of their bodies rather than tuning into say something on the Discovery Channel or finishing “War and Peace,” a book I had started reading a decade ago.
I had wished then that I had a friend to discuss the episodes with, but no one would admit to it, my husband thought I was nuts to watch such junk, and I stopped short when tempted to write on a blog. I didn’t want anyone to know that I was hooked on TV trash because a little voice kept nagging at me that someone, anyone, might think less of me or criticize me for wasting my time watching something so ridiculous instead of doing something productive.
Reality TV is just one of our guilty pleasures or, as the article summed it up beautifully, “junk food in our media diets.” Guilty pleasures could also be a stash of trashy romance novels, a movie marathon of “Dumb and Dumber,” planning an afternoon of cartoons or old reruns of “Friends.” One of my personal favorites of guilty pleasures would be streaming the ‘50s black and white “Creature from the Black Lagoon” and all the corny, creepy sequels that followed.
Occasionally, around Judge Judy time (3 p.m.), my eyes fight against weights on their lids and sleep comes quicker than how fast my dachshund runs to catch a bunny. Now, that’s fine for weekdays as long as work is slow, but on a Sunday, guilt and castigation erode the brain’s need for sleep. How on earth could I let precious hours of the weekend slip away?
Why shouldn’t we be free to bring ourselves joy by doing or watching whatever we want and sleeping rather than doing something productive without guilt? There is hope for us according to the article.
Studies suggest that beyond the fear about how others will perceive us, we tend to grapple with a perfectionism that stems from the “deeply puritanical roots” of our culture, one in which pleasure is seen “as sinful and bad and self-indulgent.”
Aha! Let’s once again blame our ancestors.
Or, at the very least, we have to earn our right to indulge, i.e., “I’ve been good all week, so I deserve that pint of Ben and Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” or “I finished balancing the budget, so a night of “Family Guy” doesn’t necessarily mean that a cartoon character’s way of thinking has taken over my life.
Research has shown that our so-called guilty pleasures can actually be good for us. Studies suggest that playing a video game or watching a movie or tele¬vision show can restore some psychological resources according to professors at the University of California who specialize in the effects of media on emotions. Though the benefits have yet to be studied long-term and problems don’t magically disappear once we turn off the tube, rest can reduce stress levels. More important, our perception of our ability to handle it improves. Giving ourselves permission to enjoy some downtime is also a key part of self-compassion, which helps combat anxiety and depression.
When we rest, we think we’re supposed to use that time productively, which is good for survival but not very good for happiness. For example, this past Sunday I gave myself the choice of watching Bogart in “The Maltese Falcon” or vacuuming. There was immediate guilt when it took only 30 seconds for the movie to win the debate. The den really needed vacuuming badly, i.e., dog hair and dust, and I had seen the movie so often that I could recite a lot of Bogie’s parts, but a guilty pleasure knows no bounds of fair competition.
Taking a mental break and enjoying something that doesn’t require intense intellectual focus gets us out of a problem-solving mode, which is healthy for us on many levels. We all know that meditating helps our brain rest, but studies indicate that guilty pleasures help us to improve our ability to deal with stress and recharge our batteries. Feeling guilty about activities we enjoy, or disparaging them, can detract from the benefits they offer us.
Embracing your guilty pleasures, however, does come with a caveat: too much of a good thing is never a good thing — which is why understanding and accepting what brings us pleasure and keeping it in moderation is crucial to finding the right balance.
