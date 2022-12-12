Donation to help hungry families

GLEN ALPINE – The Glen Alpine Food Pantry Inc. has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to purchase perishable foods for distribution to low-income families in Glen Alpine and western Burke County.

“With more families needing help and the cost of food increasing, we really appreciate this donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help us continue adding perishable foods into each family’s weekly food box,” said Linda Schmickle, food pantry director.

Families may receive a food box weekly from the pantry. Food is distributed Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. In November, 143 families received more than 550 grocery boxes containing more than 20,000 pounds of food.

GAFP is a partner agency of Second Harvest of Metrolina, which supplies some of the food distributed. Local businesses, organizations and individuals also donate food to the pantry. More than 80% of the food GAFP distributes has been donated, but every week the pantry also makes retail purchases of perishables for the families being helped.

The pantry receives financial support from businesses, organizations, individuals, and its seven partner churches of different denominations. That support is supplemented by grants such as this.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $16 million in grants.

For more information on the Glen Alpine Food Pantry, visit the “Glen Alpine Food Pantry” Facebook page.