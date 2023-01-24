Donations being accepted for seized horses, chickens

Volunteers have stepped up to help Burke County Animal Services care for the miniature horses and chickens it seized from several properties last week.

The animals are in quarantine and the general public is being asked not to show up where they are being housed, but donations to help with their care are being accepted.

In total, Burke County Animal Services has seized 49 horses and 39 chickens and charged Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, of 1945 Eastbrook Circle, Morganton, with 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to a court records and a release from Burke County. Sherrill’s next court date on her cruelty to animals charges is set for Feb. 17 in Burke County District Court.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, director of animal services, said they have enough volunteers for now to help care for them. Because the number of the animals seized last week was so great, the animal services staff is spread thin, so people who want to volunteer are welcome to help out at the animal shelter on Kirksey Drive, she said. As of Tuesday, the shelter had 52 cats and 32 dogs.

While there has been a good response for volunteers and even financial donations, the long-term cost of taking care of the horses and chickens is expected to be large.

“Financially, we've had a lot of donations. I think we've raised about $7,000, but that doesn't even touch what we need,” Settlemyre said. “I think it's estimated that about, for all their care, basic wellness care, getting some of these teeth taken care of, hoof care, food, it came to about $21,000 for 30 days. So it's a big expense.”

As of Monday, Settlemyre said, there have been around 90 bales of hay donated. It is estimated they will use around 150 bales of hay a month, she said. Because the animals are considered evidence in a court case, Burke County Animal Services will be responsible for their care until the cases are adjudicated.

However, after the horses and chickens complete their two-week quarantine, the animals can go to those willing to foster them, Settlemyre said.

“So we will be looking at vetting foster homes in the coming week. And there is a form available on our website for that if anybody's interested,” Settlemyre said.

The form can be found at https://bit.ly/3XXgSJh. Settlemyre said they are asking potential foster homes to tell them what they can accommodate — several of the pregnant horses are expected to give birth in the next few months — but they will have to take at least two of the horses together. She said preference will be given to out-of-county fosters for safety reasons. She said they will be checking veterinarian references and conduct property visits, if necessary.

Settlemyre said they also will be looking for fosters for the chickens as well as roosters. She said they have a lot of roosters as well. The chickens and roosters also will be available for fostering after a quarantine period.

The animals have been seen by a veterinarian and a farrier, Settlemyre said, and their diets are being closely monitored. She said they were a bit stand-offish and scared the first couple of days but seem to have settled down and are happier now.

“If you were to drive by these guys in the field, you wouldn't really take a second look at them because they're in their winter coat, first of all,” Settlemyre said. “And you know, they look OK until you really put a hand on them.”

She said if they didn’t have their winter coats, the bones and ribs of the horses would be visible.

Animal enforcement officers said some animals seized Jan. 18 were found to be staying alive by eating mud/dirt and sawdust-like material.

Skeletons of animals were found at both locations. On the two properties searched last week, several more deceased animals were found, along with skeletons from previous deaths, the county said. After animals were seized from the first two properties, animal enforcement discovered additional properties with horses belonging to Sherrill, according to the county.

A necropsy report on a miniature horse listed the cause of death as starvation, the county said on Thursday.

In addition to monetary, hay and feed donations, Settlemyre said they also will accept grooming supplies such as brushes for the horses.

Donations for the animals’ medical care and feed are being accepted by the Animal Services Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that supports the Burke County Animal Shelter. People can donate securely via PayPal on the foundation’s website at www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com, or by a check payable to ASFI, mailed to P.O. Box 52, Morganton, NC 28680 or dropped off Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Burke County Animal Shelter, 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.