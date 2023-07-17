Opioid addiction is something that has touched many people’s lives in Burke County, be it a sibling, child, mother, father, other relative or friend.

It not only has touched those lives but many have been devastated when a loved one has succumbed to the addiction and died.

But there are people working in Burke and surrounding counties to help remove the stigma of addiction and help those addicted recover.

On Wednesday, Author Beth Macy helped kick off the inaugural community forum on substance use disorder at CoMMA in Morganton. She is the author of the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” which was turned into a limited series on Hulu. Her latest book is “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” and some of it takes place in Burke and Catawba counties.

Kathy Colville, PhD, president and CEO of the N.C. Institute of Medicine, led a discussion with Macy that touched on how she, a newspaper reporter, came to delve into the world of opioids, big pharma, addiction and recovery.

Dr. Anthony Frank, chief medical officer for UNC Health Blue Ridge and vice chairman of the Burke County Health Department Board of Directors, kicked off the inaugural community forum on substance use disorder.

Frank told those gathered that Burke County was second in the state for drug overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021. In fact, substance use disorder is one of three top health priorities identified in the 2022 Burke Community Health Assessment, he said.

He said substance use disorder isn’t a respecter of race, gender, religion, zip codes or socioeconomic status. He told the crowd they would be surprised at the people they know who have devastating stories about substance use disorder.

Several people during the forum told about the loved one they have lost to addiction.

Their stories came during the question-and-answer session of the forum with Macy.

One mother told of losing her son at nearly 42 years old to an overdose.

“My thoughts after I hear all this is adult parents or significant others need to be educated on how to deal with this problem. Because it's a family affair,” the mother, who didn’t give her name, said. “Through Jeremy's addiction and that roller coaster ride, as we all call it, we are collateral damage. And because of that, we, too, almost became a sick as he was.”

She said she and other family members hoped that if they intervened and got him to rehab, he would be great and it would be over.

“And that was a lie,” the mother said.

Her hope and prayer, she said, is that Burke County will get rid of the stigma that we have cultivated over time that all the homeless are addicted, or the homeless are criminals, or that those addicted are criminals or that they can help it.

“My son was taught, ‘Oh, if you have the willpower you can do it,’” the mother said. “What a lie.”

Donnie Potter, a county commissioner for Caldwell County, said for years he was guilty of that stigma about addiction and those addicted. He was one of those who thought if those who are addicted want to fix themselves they can, if they want to stop they can.

Potter said he grew up with a mother who was an alcoholic. And he lost his stepson to addiction.

He thanked Macy for writing “Dopesick” because he said it changed his perspective completely on addiction, calling it a remarkable change.

“The shame and embarrassment of having a son who's an addict is difficult,” Potter said. “There’s probably people in this room right here who have family who maybe are addicted. There's no shame because I promise you, there's more people that are being affected by it than you think there are. But again, I just want to thank you for all you're doing and thank you for, you know, bringing the awareness out here to everybody because it is important and important conversation.”

Potter then went on to say they need to hold the government accountable and shut down the southern border of the U.S.

Macy said while she thinks it’s important to stop it coming over, she said there are 7 minion people in the U.S. who wake up every day “dopesick.” She said those people will find a new way to get it.

What, she said, needs to be worked on is the demand for the drugs.

Michelle Mathis, executive director of Olive Branch Ministry, is on the ground every day working on the demand for it in the area.

She said they have had a low-barrier Mobile Medication-Assisted Treatment Unit, or suboxone, and hepatitis C treatment program for three years. They also soon will be adding a licensed clinical social worker through High Country Community Health that will be going out with their nurse practitioner, Tim Nolan, to meet those addicted where they are.

“So we'll be able to cover the highways and the byways of Burke County, unlike we’ve been able to do in the past,” Mathis said.

Four weeks ago, the unit pulled up in an abandoned parking lot near South Mountains where 10 people had been staying. She said five of the 10 tested positive for hepatitis C, all of which have now received medication for it.

Without the syringe services and hepatitis C testing and treatment, there would be a risk of seeing an epidemic of it, which Burke has been close to at times, Mathis said. She said they have a success cure rate of 75% because they’re taking the medication to those who need it and continuing to test as the course of medication is given.

Mathis said it’s similar to the old-fashioned medical model where doctors and nurses made house calls. And it’s one of the few models like it in the country, she said, to the point where they get asked by providers to talk about the model throughout the country. Mathis said she was in Salt Lake City six weeks ago discussing the model.

To see what Olive Branch Ministry is doing, visit https://olivebranchministry.org.

To watch the forum with Macy, visit youtube.com/watch?v=2RhiZYo24LQ.