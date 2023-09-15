Dr. Stephen Loyd seemingly had it all: a successful career in medicine, wife, kids, respect.

But he was hiding a secret that nearly took it all away, including his life.

Loyd told the story of his addiction and eventual recovery during the second substance use disorder community forum at CoMMA in Morganton. Loyd inspired Michael Keaton’s character, Dr. Samuel Finnix, in the Emmy-winning Hulu series, “Dopesick.”

His addiction started in his last year of his internal medicine residency experimenting with Vicodin on his drive home one day. That built up to taking around 60 pills a day and it controlled his life, he told the crowd at CoMMA.

Loyd’s fear of discovery all came to a head when his father confronted him after watching his son swallow a handful of Percocet. He eventually admitted his addiction to his father, and with the help of his sister as well, landed in one of the best rehabilitation centers in the country.

But Loyd, who is from Tennessee, pointed out that many people who are addicted don’t have the same access he did to the best treatment. Of the 24 people he spent detox with, he was the only one who had the opportunity to go to rehab.

“I realized that everybody in there had the same hopes that I did, they just didn’t have access to the treatment that I had,” Loyd said.

He was able to spend three months in treatment and resolved that he would devote the rest of his career to making sure medical students, nurse practitioners and nurses would be educated in addiction. And that is what he now does in Nashville.

The system of treatment that he received was supportive and put him back into his career, while the system of care that a young woman he was in detox with put her back on the streets of Nashville, Loyd said.

“I’m not okay with that anymore,” Loyd said. “I’m not okay with that at all.”

There’s not a week that goes by that he doesn’t think about those young people he was in detox with, Loyd said.

Loyd said harm reduction is what will keep people alive, particularly with a drug such as fentanyl. He said he hears people disparage harm reduction all of the time but most of medicine is about harm reduction.

He said doctors don’t treat high blood pressure and diabetes to cure them. Those conditions are treated to keep the bad things like heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and blindness from happening.

“But when we start talking about the same treatment modality of addiction it’s somehow different,” Loyd said. “And it’s different because we put our moral judgments on it.”

He said if someone asked him what the one thing he would do in Burke County when it comes to addiction, Loyd said he would put buprenorphine in the jail. That keeps the cravings at bay and saves lives, he said.

If you get someone coming into jail and they’re addicted and craving, it is a controlled environment and they can get medication into them to quell their cravings. He said because when an addicted person is released from jail, the first two to four weeks they’re out, their risk of overdosing and dying is 40 times higher than the normal person. When they get out they should be handed over to a trusted community provider and make sure their basic needs are met, he said.

Loyd said they can use the leverage of the criminal justice system to keep people in treatment.

Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman attended the forum as did other county and city leaders, including County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell, who recently was sworn in as the president of the NC Association of County Commissioners. Carswell’s presidential initiative is tackling addiction in the state.

The News Herald asked Hinceman after the forum about his thoughts on what Loyd said about putting buprenorphine in the jail.

“I want to help people get off drugs and I’ve just got to find the right program,” Hinceman said. “I’m not opposed to medical assisted treatment at all I just think we just have to find the right one. We have substance abuse counselors in our jail right now, we got mental health counselors in our jail. So I’m not opposed to that at all. It’s just finding the right one.”

He said they need to help those addicted coming into the jail to get off drugs because it will help the person, their families, the community and reduce crime.

The community forum was sponsored by the Burke County Health Department, UNC Health Blue Ridge and Olive Branch Ministry. The next community forum will likely be in January, said Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department.

To watch the forum, visit BurkeCountyNC YouTube channel.