Donations to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received by Aug. 31 will be doubled thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses.

Mary Marcia and Robert Salsbury, Gresham Orrison and Susie Hamrick Jones, Carol and Jeff MacKinney, Truist and Greybeard Realty and Rentals have provided a combined challenge gift of $50,000. From now through Aug. 31, donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar, helping the nationally accredited land trust raise $100,000 for land and water protection.

“Your contribution is an investment that ensures that Foothills Conservancy is well positioned to serve the ever-growing conservation needs of western North Carolina,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of FCNC. “Through conservation, education, community engagement and nature-based recreation, we are part of a movement to protect and enhance the quality of life in this region for generations to come.”

“We hope you’ll consider making a gift to Foothills Conservancy’s summer appeal today, knowing that your donation will be doubled, thus making a significant impact on our region’s future,” said Meg Gaito, development manager at FCNC.

Checks can be made payable to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and mailed to 204 Avery Ave., Morganton, NC 28655. For online giving opportunities, visit www.foothillsconservancy.org/donate.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A 501©(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy has conserved more than 68,000 acres in its eight-county service area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.