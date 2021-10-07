Downpours cause flash flooding, impassable roads across Morganton

The sky opened up over Burke County on Thursday, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain in some areas.

Heavy rains caused a flash flood warning to be issued for southeastern Burke County until 4:45 p.m., according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The alert, issued shortly after 11 a.m., said 2-4 inches of rain had fallen around the county within an hour and a half.

Around 2:15 p.m., the NWS issued a flood warning for Burke and McDowell counties until 7:15 p.m. Thursday, with the alert reporting that between 3-6 inches of rain fell Thursday morning. The weather service said some areas between Sugar Hill and Marion saw 6-8 inches of rainfall.

The alert said Johns River near Corpening Bridge Road was rising rapidly and was expected to reach its action/advisory stage of 8.5 feet Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service said it may approach the minor flood stage of 12 feet Thursday evening, and it was expected to impact the Johns River Access and Johns River Loop areas in the Chesterfield community.