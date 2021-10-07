Downpours cause flash flooding, impassable roads across Morganton

The sky opened up over Burke County on Thursday, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain in some areas.
Heavy rains caused a flash flood warning to be issued for southeastern Burke County until 4:45 p.m., according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The alert, issued shortly after 11 a.m., said 2-4 inches of rain had fallen around the county within an hour and a half.
Around 2:15 p.m., the NWS issued a flood warning for Burke and McDowell counties until 7:15 p.m. Thursday, with the alert reporting that between 3-6 inches of rain fell Thursday morning. The weather service said some areas between Sugar Hill and Marion saw 6-8 inches of rainfall.
The alert said Johns River near Corpening Bridge Road was rising rapidly and was expected to reach its action/advisory stage of 8.5 feet Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service said it may approach the minor flood stage of 12 feet Thursday evening, and it was expected to impact the Johns River Access and Johns River Loop areas in the Chesterfield community.
Burke County Emergency Management’s Davis Weather Station at Morganton Department of Public Safety Station 1 showed that 3.69 inches of rain had fallen at the station around 2 p.m. Thursday. The weather station at Brendletown Fire Rescue Base 1 was reporting 4.17 inches of rainfall around 2 p.m. Thursday, with rain still coming down.
The torrential downpours caused several roads around Morganton to be impassable.
A man found that out the hard way when his Nissan Altima became stranded on rain-covered College Street in water that was nearly knee-deep.
MDPS Officer K. Davis urged drivers to avoid crossing water-covered roads.
“You have no idea how deep the water is,” Davis said. “People think it’s just an inch or two and it ends up being a couple of feet like this vehicle has done. Very dangerous.”
Officers were working Thursday morning to address widespread flooding issues around the city, including on West Fleming Drive near Case Farms. Morganton officers had to block off at least two lanes of travel where the standing water was at its deepest.
The News Herald watched as one vehicle plowed through standing water on West Concord Street at Morganton Day School. The water was high enough that it almost completely covered a fire hydrant in front of the school.
All of the impassable roads in Morganton had cleared by 1 p.m., said MDPS Maj. Ryan Lander.
No swift water rescues were dispatched in Burke County, said Emergency Management Director Mike Willis, but a crew was on standby at Oak Hill Fire Department in case any situations arose.
In McDowell County, though, a state of emergency was declared because of flooding, and emergency personnel were busy Thursday morning performing water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes, the McDowell News reported.
The rain wasn’t expected to stop Thursday, either.
Clay Chaney, a meteorologist with the NWS said rain with some rumbles of thunder was expected throughout Thursday afternoon in Burke County, with heavier storms to move in overnight.
An NWS flood alert said that it would only take 1-2 inches of new rainfall in a 1-2 hour period to cause new flooding to develop.
Chaney said rain was expected to hang around Friday, and the NWS flood alert said heavy rainfall may cause flooding along the Catawba River below Lake James.
He said Saturday would see temperatures return to the mid-70s with cloud cover and some rain, before Sunday when temperatures were expected to rebound into the upper-70s and continue rising to start the week.
