Downtown bookstore establishes annual scholarship

Downtown Morganton’s Adventure Bound Books has announced the establishment of a scholarship aimed at high school seniors in this region who intend to enroll in college.
The Adventure Bound Scholarship is an annual $500 award that will be given to a student graduating high school in the year it is awarded who plans to enroll in a private or public college during the award year.
The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage the pursuit of the recipient’s dreams through a direct, one-time investment in the post-secondary educational path of their choice.
The founder of Adventure Bound Books, Angela Shores, has an earned a doctorate in philosophy, has taught undergraduate and graduate students across a variety of educational disciplines and, most importantly, values the pursuit of dreams and the many diverse paths that people follow to accomplish them.
As an entrepreneur and a creator, Shores believes in a people's ability to positively change the world in which they live and strives to support dreamers and world-changers in many ways, including starting the bookstore and the scholarship.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must live in Burke, McDowell, Caldwell, Catawba or Alexander counties; be identified as a high school senior enrolled at a public, private or independent institution or be home-schooled during the award year; and be able to demonstrate admission to and the intent to attend a public or private two- or four- year institution of higher education.
To apply, students must complete the designated scholarship form online, submit a resume online, and write and submit online a concise-but-thorough essay responding to the question, “How will you change the world?”
All applications and materials will be reviewed by Shores, who will select the winner.
“Grammar rules the world, so do not treat the application like a text message conversation with your best friend,” she said. “Do, however, make sure your answer to the essay question conveys who you are and doesn’t read like a formal research paper or like a cliché or canned response.
"Dreamers change the world. Make sure your essay is clear about who you are as a dreamer and how you will change the world. Your response should include consideration of how this scholarship will support you.”
All applications will be reviewed with no discrimination based on race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, religious and spiritual beliefs or practices, sexual orientation, gender identity or able-bodiedness. The scholarship will be given to someone who demonstrates a desire to change the world and articulates a clear vision of how being a dreamer will have a positive impact on the community, as well as how post-secondary education supports that for them.
The application deadline is June 30. The recipient will be announced by July 31, and the scholarship will be awarded by Aug. 15.
Adventure Bound Books is an independent bookstore with a brick-and-mortar storefront selling children’s, young adult and adult books. Its mission is to change the world in positive ways, beginning within the adjacent community, through programs and events that support and spotlight a multicultural tapestry of people, voices and experiences.