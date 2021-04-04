Downtown bookstore establishes annual scholarship

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To apply, students must complete the designated scholarship form online, submit a resume online, and write and submit online a concise-but-thorough essay responding to the question, “How will you change the world?”

All applications and materials will be reviewed by Shores, who will select the winner.

“Grammar rules the world, so do not treat the application like a text message conversation with your best friend,” she said. “Do, however, make sure your answer to the essay question conveys who you are and doesn’t read like a formal research paper or like a cliché or canned response.

"Dreamers change the world. Make sure your essay is clear about who you are as a dreamer and how you will change the world. Your response should include consideration of how this scholarship will support you.”

All applications will be reviewed with no discrimination based on race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, religious and spiritual beliefs or practices, sexual orientation, gender identity or able-bodiedness. The scholarship will be given to someone who demonstrates a desire to change the world and articulates a clear vision of how being a dreamer will have a positive impact on the community, as well as how post-secondary education supports that for them.