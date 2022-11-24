Downtown businesses prepare for holiday shopping rush

Locally owned businesses are busy making plans to kick off the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 as a nationally recognized effort to draw attention to small businesses and encourage consumers to shop locally in the wake of the yearly Black Friday rush. In Morganton, Small Business Saturday has been a key part of the holiday shopping season since its inception.

“To us, every day is a small business day because downtown Morganton is composed of mom-and-pop shops and local businesses,” said Abby Nelson, main street manager for the city of Morganton. “That is our backbone.”

Despite the perceived similarities with Black Friday, Nelson said Small Business Saturday is actually very different in many ways.

“I think (Black Friday) has been ingrained in people’s minds for so long,” she said. “This is really the exact opposite of Black Friday, supporting our local economy and our local businesses.”

To bring holiday shoppers downtown, Nelson said the city of Morganton is running several promotions and events throughout the holiday season including the “holiday bucks” giveaway.

“Over the course of five weeks … we are awarding ‘Downtown Bucks’ totaling $3,000 that go directly to support our downtown businesses,” Nelson said. “They’re only able to be spent downtown, places like the movie theater or restaurants, retail, bookstores.”

Nelson said, each week leading up to the final week before Christmas, eight downtown shoppers will win $50 in downtown bucks and one will win $100.

“Then on the last week, the fifth week, we only do two names, and they receive $500 in downtown bucks,” she said.

Nelson also pointed to several downtown events taking place during the holiday season. These kicked off with the Winter Carnival on the historic courthouse square on Saturday, Nov. 19. Nelson also said there will be visits from Santa Claus on the square and downtown horse and carriage rides every Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 23. Santa Claus will be there from 5-8 p.m. and carriage rides will be available from 5:30-9 p.m.

One thing that will not be returning this year is the FAB crawl the city has held in recent years, although Nelson did not rule out its possible return in the future.

In addition to city-sponsored events, Nelson said many of the downtown businesses are running their own special promotions and sales to draw customers in.

Nelson said locally owned downtown shops have been a significant factor in Morganton’s revitalization over the past 10 years and more are critical to the local economy than most people realize.

“Our small businesses really have a greater impact on the local economy,” she said. “So, anything we can do to shop local and support them really goes a long way.”

While 2022 has been a better year for local businesses with easing COVID restrictions and a return to some sense of normalcy, Nelson said local businesses are still in need of support.

“It’s kind of a mix,” Nelson said. “I have heard some great feedback from several of our businesses downtown that they have seen holiday shopping a little bit earlier this year … I still think that, for the most part, we’re still hurting in some ways with the employee shortage.”

Nelson said despite staffing challenges, it is encouraging that customers seem to be coming back and shopping in person again.

Downtown Valdese got a head start on the holiday shopping rush two weeks early with its Christmas in November Craft Show. Taking place on Nov. 11 and 12, the event drew an estimated 1,300 shoppers into the downtown area and encouraged them to stay and make a day of shopping in Valdese.

The town also recently released its 2022 holiday gift guide on its website, showcasing several local businesses and Small Business Saturday promotions.

Annie Hogan, assistant director of tourism and community affairs for the town of Valdese, said with its wide variety of local shops, Valdese has something for everyone.

“We encourage everyone to get out and show support to our local businesses,” she said. “Our downtown district has a wide variety of local shops and boutiques — apparel, all-natural bath and body products, sporting goods, home décor, toys — shoppers can easily find something for everyone on their list.”

For Nelson, it is the whole experience — promotions, events and small town charm — that sets downtown shopping apart from holiday shopping in a big box store or a mall.

“What makes downtown Morganton different and more of an experience is that you can make your shopping day a full day,” she said. “Come downtown, have coffee, grab breakfast, hit the streets and shop at our gems … You can grab some local pottery, stained glass, clothing, books — we really do have a diverse list of retail shopping experience. You can dine, have lunch here and, then, as the day comes to a close, there are many places that you can grab a drink to finish off the day and to relax and just enjoy.”

For more information on holiday shopping in downtown Morganton, visit www.downtownmorganton.com and sign up for the newsletter. For more information on downtown Valdese, including the holiday gift guide, visit www.visitvaldese.com/latest-news/giftguide/.