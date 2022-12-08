Downtown businesses, Public Safety partner for Christmas, fire prevention event

Santa Claus is coming to town, this time with a little help from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Santa “Claude” Huffman will listen to children’s Christmas wishes Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Benjamin’s & Libba’s at the corner of North Sterling and East Union streets in downtown Morganton, according to a press release from the store.

He’ll be giving the reindeer a rest this weekend, instead opting for an escort from the Morganton Department of Public Safety in one of their firetrucks. He’ll mingle with holiday shoppers and hear last-minute Christmas wishes at Benjamin’s & Libba’s.

“I’m excited about it,” said Benjamin Belton, owner of Benjamin’s & Libba’s and firm Santa Claus believer. “I think it can bring a little holiday cheer to downtown Morganton on a Sunday afternoon when people can bring their children out, bring their dogs, bring their cats, and make this not just a shopping event but make it a nice … holiday social event where people can come out and have the Christmas spirit. I just think it’s real important for our community to join in with something that’s local.”

The Morganton Department of Public Safety will be parked in front of the business, handing out candy canes and fire hats to youngsters.

“We are excited to be able to partner up with the downtown businesses to be able to have better public relations … and be able to share the public education from our agency to them and to make our community safer,” said Capt. Israel Gibson with MDPS. “This time of year is probably the busiest time of year that we have in the fire service.”

For those who can’t make Sunday, Merrill Mischief, which is next door to Benjamin’s & Libba’s on East Union Street, will host Santa Claus in their store on Dec. 18 from 1-5 p.m. Guests will be greeted by larger-than-life nutcrackers and a Christmas tree as tall as the ceiling. Elves will help Santa’s visitors up the steps of the candy store to his greeting room, where they’ll be able to tell him any Christmas wishes.

“We’re going to be giving out candy treats to all the kids,” said Sarah Ishu. “We’re just really excited for the families to have a really unique experience. It’s almost like you’re in Santa’s living room or his sitting room.”