Downtown businesses, volunteer receive awards

A volunteer and several downtown businesses received awards last month from the Morganton Downtown Development Association.
The association held a ceremony June 22 in the courtyard at the Community House to honor recipients of the Picture Perfect, With the Cherry on Top, Breath of Fresh Air and Lifetime Achievement awards.
Julia Mode, a longtime volunteer with the city of Morganton who has served on the Burke Arts Council board, the Main Street Advisory Board and the Cultural Arts Commission, was recognized by members of the association with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“She has continuously built strong relationships within her community, demonstrated innovation and determination during challenging times and always leads through strategy,” the association said in a press release about the awards.
Mode said she was surprised and almost speechless when she found out she received the award.
“I was very humbled and very honored and amazed,” she said. “I’ve had a wonderful time working with downtown businesses and the city. It’s been so much fun that an award was the farthest thing from my mind. I’ve really had a good time.”
She moved to Morganton after meeting her husband when they were attending Appalachian State University. Originally from Glen Alpine, he had a job lined up with Burke County Public Schools, so she followed suit and the couple moved to Burke County shortly after.
What made her fall in love with the city, though, was the blend of small town life with big city amenities, she said.
“It is a really exciting small town,” Mode said. “It has all the wonderful things about a small town, you walk down the street and you know people and you are able to really be part of things that you lose if you get in a big city. But we also have so many things going on. New businesses, we’ve had a vibrant arts community, the music held Friday and Saturday nights … It’s just been a fun place to live.”
She thanked those who nominated her for the award.
“Thank you,” she said. “Thank you. I was very surprised and I appreciate it very much.”
Beth Hicks, owner of the Morganton General Store, told The News Herald she was pleased to see the business receive the With the Cherry on Top award.
“It’s amazing because that’s what we were going for,” Hicks said. “We won Picture Perfect last year and so we really wanted our customer service to stand, and so we were very excited to win that.”
She said the store’s staff tries to go above and beyond to serve customers, including with free giftwrapping for any purchases, making sure its online operation is visible for customers and item presentations.
“We would not be here if it wasn’t for our loyal customers that come in and the tourists that come in and check us out,” Hicks said.
She said a lot of those tourists come to the store at the suggestion of Ed Phillips and Katherine Christie at the Burke County Tourism Development Authority.
“They’re amazing,” she said. “They send people over here and they help us so much.”
Hicks also said it wouldn’t have been possible without her staff.
“I definitely want to make sure that my staff gets recognized because without them, we definitely wouldn’t be open,” she said. “I know a lot of people have staffing problems and I don’t because we have a really good, strong team.”
Nest Realty, a real estate agency that’s had a branch in Morganton for about eight months, took home the Breath of Fresh Air category for its innovative enhancement of the quality of life for its customer base and contributions to the vitality of downtown, the association said in its release.
Leanne Brittain, owner and managing broker of the agency, said she was proud of the firm for receiving the award.
“It was pretty awesome,” Brittain said. “Our office just opened about eight months ago, and as a new business, one of the things that I wanted to do was have a fresh approach to real estate, and one of the ways that we’ve done that is through our Local Love campaign that you can see through our social media, and it’s been great seeing the way that our community has reacted to that.”
She said she thinks that campaign is a lot of the reason why her business won the Breath of Fresh Air award.
“We at Nest do have a fresh approach to real estate, and one of the ways is through a lot of our online marketing techniques that we have and our base in the community,” she said. “We have grown very quickly to be one of the top firms in the community.”
Brittain has been involved in real estate in Burke County for about 11 years, with most of her clients in the downtown area, she said. She had been considering opening her own office for a while, and things seemed to click into place when she found the Nest Realty chain.
“One of the things that was really important to me was the tie-in to the community and having a little bit different approach to real estate,” she said. “When I discovered Nest, I just felt like it was a perfect match. All of the little things that they do to reach out to their communities and just having that community love, and we call it Local Love … we try to highlight local businesses throughout the county.”
Nest agents try to go to events and ribbon cuttings hosted by other local businesses, and having agents who are involved in the community. She said having a staff that is involved in local volunteerism and philanthropy is a priority for her business.
She thanked her staff for their dedication to the business, and their customers and the community for nominating them for the award.
“Teamwork makes the dream work,” Brittain said. “Very simple, but it’s the truth … Thank you to all of our friends and clients and supporters.”
The Olive of Morganton was awarded the Picture Perfect award for its attractive, inviting and vibrant presence in the community with unique storefronts, seasonal themes and welcoming views to those who pass it downtown, according to a release from the association.
Located on East Union Street across from the historic courthouse square, the business offers gourmet oils, vinegars, fine wines and beers.
The News Herald reached out to the owner of the business for a comment on the award, but did not hear back by press time.
