Downtown businesses, volunteer receive awards

She said she thinks that campaign is a lot of the reason why her business won the Breath of Fresh Air award.

“We at Nest do have a fresh approach to real estate, and one of the ways is through a lot of our online marketing techniques that we have and our base in the community,” she said. “We have grown very quickly to be one of the top firms in the community.”

Brittain has been involved in real estate in Burke County for about 11 years, with most of her clients in the downtown area, she said. She had been considering opening her own office for a while, and things seemed to click into place when she found the Nest Realty chain.

“One of the things that was really important to me was the tie-in to the community and having a little bit different approach to real estate,” she said. “When I discovered Nest, I just felt like it was a perfect match. All of the little things that they do to reach out to their communities and just having that community love, and we call it Local Love … we try to highlight local businesses throughout the county.”

Nest agents try to go to events and ribbon cuttings hosted by other local businesses, and having agents who are involved in the community. She said having a staff that is involved in local volunteerism and philanthropy is a priority for her business.