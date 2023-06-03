A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.

A complaint against Aimee Perez, owner of Root & Vine, accuses her of breaching the conditions of the lease. The complaint was filed May 19 in Burke County.

Specifically, it says she breached section No. 8 of the lease which says the “lessee shall comply with all the laws, ordinances, and regulations applicable to the property and shall not make any use of the property which causes unusual wear and tear or diminishes the fair market value of the property.”

The complaint goes to say that E&E Properties RV has demanded the defendant, Perez and Root & Vine, leave but she has refused to surrender the building to them. It says E&E Properties is entitled to take immediate possession of the property.

The property is located at 133, 137 and 139 W. Union St., Morganton.

The complaint also says the defendant, Perez, owes the plaintiff $62,715 in property damage. Some of the property damage the complaint describes is flooring in the kitchen ($17,250), demolition and repair of wooden subfloor ($17,965), flooring in the wash area ($15,000) and phased construction and equipment moves ($6,000).

A hearing date on the complaint was set for May 30 but E&E Properties RV filed a motion on May 24 requesting a continuance of the case due to its attorney having to be in court in Guilford County that day, according to the motion. The attorney for E&E Properties RV is Kenny Rotenstreich with Teague Rotenstreich Stanaland Fox and Holt law firm in Greensboro.

The attorney for Aimee Perez and Root & Vine is James Hogan with Starnes Aycock Law Firm in Morganton.

E&E Properties RV, whose managers are Samuel Cantor and Edward Cantor, was incorporated in 2019 and had an address in the town of Bostic in Rutherford County but its principal office is in Boca Raton, Florida.

Root & Vine has been in the same location since 2011, according to state filings.

The News Herald contacted Hogan for comment on Friday. He would not comment except to say they would respond to the complaint in court.

A court date for the complaint has been set for June 13, according to Burke County court officials.