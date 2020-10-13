Downtown ghost tours scheduled for Oct. 18-26

Folks are invited to spend an evening learning about the haunted history of the area during the downtown Morganton ghost tours.

The one and a half hours-long outdoor tour tells of strange sightings, folklore and local history dating back more than 500 years. The Morganton Ghost Tour was developed by paranormal expert Joshua P. Warren, who documented unsettling events and bizarre history.

The ghost walk through downtown Morganton is meant to put participants in the Halloween spirit.

The tours are scheduled for Sundays and Mondays, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 with tours beginning at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available in limited quantities. Tickets can be purchased at the Morganton Main Street Office, located at 112B W. Union St. Tickets also will be available for purchase each night on the Historic Burke County Courthouse lawn beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The ghost tours will begin in front of the Marquee Cinemas movie theater on South Green Street. Participants should be sure to dress warmly and comfortably as the tours occur after dark.

For more information, call 828-438-5280 or email info@downtownmorganton.com.