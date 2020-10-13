Downtown ghost tours scheduled for Oct. 23-31

Guests are invited to spend an evening learning about the haunted history of the area during the downtown Morganton Ghost Tour.

The 1½-hour outdoor tour tells of strange sightings, folklore and local history dating back more than 500 years. The tour was developed by paranormal expert Joshua P. Warren, who documented unsettling events and bizarre history.

The ghost walk through downtown Morganton is meant to put participants in the Halloween spirit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tours are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31, beginning at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available in limited quantities. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Morganton Main Street Office at 112B W. Union St. Tickets also will be available for purchase each night on the Historic Burke County Courthouse lawn beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The tours will begin in front of the Marquee Cinemas movie theater on South Green Street. Participants should dress warmly and comfortably, as the tours occur after dark.

For information, call 828-438-5280 or email info@downtownmorganton.com.