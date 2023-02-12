HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists and buskers interested in participating in the upcoming City Walk Stroll to be held Saturday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m. in Downtown Hickory. The Stroll will begin at Lowe’s City Park parking lot and continue through Hickory, ending at St. Andrews Lutheran Church.

Both artists and buskers will be placed along the City Walk in various locations.

All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. Limit one (1) booth per applicant. The registration fee for each booth is $30. There is no available electricity for your booth. Registrations must be postmarked by March 31, 2023.

For an application, please contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Follow the application process closely as incomplete applications will not be considered.

Artists will be notified of their acceptance on or before April 7, 2023.

Buskers, send your information and an example of your music to info@downtownhickory.com or blsinclair1@bellsouth.net.

For more information on The HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, please call 828 322 1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com. Please visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.

The City Walk Stroll is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and all proceeds go toward our mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the commercial downtown district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.