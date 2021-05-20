Downtown job fair scheduled for June 2

At a time when seemingly every business is hiring, the Morganton Main Street Office has organized an event to connect those seeking work with potential downtown employers.
The Downtown Morganton Job Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 2, at the Morganton Community House, at 120 N. King St. Those 16 or older are invited.
“(The demand for workers) is exactly why Main Street felt the need to host a job fair,” Abby Nelson, the office’s manager said. “We’ve been seeing, just as everyone across the state has been seeing, the postings for jobs in downtown and around communities. And we’ve heard it from our business owners here in downtown Morganton that they need workers and more staff.
“Main Street started out probably around the first of April with a downtown job openings page on our website. We have listings on there with everything from customer service representative at an insurance agency, director of development with Foothills Conservancy, to work at the (Fairfield Inn and Suites) hotel, as well as service industry positions and paralegal positions.”
Nelson said the idea for the job fair stemmed from conversations with downtown business proprietors, who told the office about their need for workers now that people are starting to travel and visit downtown Morganton more as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Yet, they’re short-staffed,” Nelson said. “The issue then is how do we still provide the level of experience to downtown Morganton with tourists coming? We need to have these positions filled. So, that’s why the idea for a downtown job fair came about.”
Nelson said she can’t remember a time when as many places were hiring as they are now.
“I know that, especially in the service industry, jobs come open pretty regularly,” Nelson said. “But I don’t remember anything to this extent.”
And for business owners, who have dealt with various coronavirus struggles and shutdowns for more than a year, trying to find workers is just the most recent challenge they’ve had to tackle.
More than a dozen businesses have signed up to attend the job fair so far, including Allstate Insurance’s Morgan Agency, Bella Vino Trattoria and Wine Garden, Burke County Public Schools, Catawba Brewing Co., the city of Morganton, CoMMA Performing Arts Center, Fonta Flora Brewery, Food Matters Market and Café, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, Limbertwig Café, Moondog Pizza, the Morganton Community House, The Olive of Morganton and Toasted and Rolled.
“We expect that (number of businesses) to increase as the word gets out,” Nelson said. “We really have job opportunities across all sectors of downtown, ranging from seasonal work to full-time positions. Anyone 16 years or older is welcome and encouraged to come to the job fair because these positions are open and available. People are ready to hire now.
“There’s opportunity to grow in any of them. Whether you’re 16 years old and just looking for work and extra money over the summer, maybe building your resume, to maybe you’re out of college and looking to kick-start your career. Downtown has the opportunities, and we need to see the positions be filled so we can continue to grow as a community.”
Additionally, VanNoppen Marketing, in partnership with Good Books, will be onsite offering free resume design to anyone in Burke County looking for a job. The service will be limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The offer is available in both English and Spanish.
Other businesses wishing to participate in the job fair can contact Nelson at 828-438-5280.
For more information, call or email info@downtownmorganton.com.