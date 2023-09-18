The second and final Third Thursday Art Crawl, Autumn Equinox Art Crawl, will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 in downtown Morganton.

Six different sites will host artists of varying media including some live music and hors d’oeuvres along the way. All artwork will be for sale, so please consider supporting these local artists and businesses.

Artists will be showing their work at the following sites:

Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., will feature the work of Olivia Gamboa of Hendersonville. She paints in oils and acrylics. Guitar Duo featuring Joseph Hasty and Dick Hull will be on the porch. Refreshments will be served.

West Union Art Studios will feature collaborative ceramic pieces by member artists, street demos and a sidewalk popup.

Art in the Hall at City Hall will feature the work of Beth Oczkowski, an accomplished quilling artist in Hickory. She was first introduced to quilling in 1986, was fascinated by the art form and has been devoted to it ever since. She has given many talks and demonstrations on quilling, as well as teaching classes. Since retiring, her focus has become more intense and she has created her own style of "painting with paper" and has discovered that she enjoys doing portraits. Oczkowski has been awarded many ribbons in competitions over the years and sells her work at a local gallery. Additional work and demos will occur during the crawl as well as refreshments from the Community House.

O Suzannah Yarn on Union will host a pop-up by Crystal Key Creations to share her latest wire wrapped gemstone jewelry. Light snacks, Crystal's fabulous creations and checkout some fiber art while you are there.

Craft'd will offer specialty cocktails and beverages from the vast selection of wines throughout the store. During the Autumn Equinox Art Crawl, Craft'd will feature three artists: Wild Blue Yonder Art Studio, Kathy Kmonicek Photography and Mother Hen Primitives.

Hellbound Heat Tattoo and The Reptile Cantina will join in, possibly hosting a live mural painting and abstract art on neon-lit walls. Attendees will get a sneak peek inside a soon to open restaurant as well as refreshments.

Downtown Morganton is home to many vibrant art installations. In addition to these venues and art happenings along your crawl, be sure to stop and see downtown's newest installations including:

Southeast Asian American mural - located on the East Union Street side of Marquee Cinemas (101 S. Green St.)

Community Inspired Mosaic - on the Courthouse Square (102 E. Union St.) next to the old jailhouse doors

Transformer wraps - on the Courthouse Square (102 E. Union St.) behind the Courthouse Square Stage

African American mural - located on the side of Play Again Therapy (205 S. Sterling St.)

Art crawls will return in 2024. In the meantime, visit www.downtownmoreganton.com or www.burkearts.org for up-to-date listings of monthly gallery shows and art openings.

The Downtown Morganton Third Thursday Art Crawl is hosted by the Downtown Morganton Main Street Office and The Burke Arts Council. For more information visit our websites or call 828-438-5252 or 828-433-7282.