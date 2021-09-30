Downtown Morganton to host Halloween festivities

The Morganton Main Street office is gearing up for October with a variety of events to welcome the spooky season.

The Morganton Downtown Development Authority will be hosting the second Halloween Huntacular on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will be a team scavenger hunt that allows participants to solve different clues through downtown businesses, according to a press release from the Morganton Main Street Office.

Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Main Street office, is looking forward to having the members of the community participate in this event for the second consecutive year. She is excited to see what team will come out on top at this year’s scavenger hunt.

“On the day of the Halloween Huntacular, everybody comes and they check in at the table at 101 W. Union St. in Morganton,” Goodfellow said. “The groups come and they receive their first clue and location. The rules are, they have to stay together.