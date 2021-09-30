Downtown Morganton to host Halloween festivities

The Morganton Main Street office is gearing up for October with a variety of events to welcome the spooky season.
The Morganton Downtown Development Authority will be hosting the second Halloween Huntacular on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event will be a team scavenger hunt that allows participants to solve different clues through downtown businesses, according to a press release from the Morganton Main Street Office.
Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Main Street office, is looking forward to having the members of the community participate in this event for the second consecutive year. She is excited to see what team will come out on top at this year’s scavenger hunt.
“On the day of the Halloween Huntacular, everybody comes and they check in at the table at 101 W. Union St. in Morganton,” Goodfellow said. “The groups come and they receive their first clue and location. The rules are, they have to stay together.
“At each location they have to take a photo when they’re there, indicating with some sort of logo or something that proves that they were at that location. They will go from location to location, taking these photos and then when they are complete, we’ve got a puzzle they have to solve … That will spell out a phrase or a sentence. The whole team will then come back to the checkout table show us that they solved the puzzle.”
Teams must consist of six or fewer group members. In order to be registered, teams must submit an application to the Morganton Main Street website at downtownmorganton.com before the event, the release said.
Awards will be given out at the event. The fastest team will win $300 in downtown bucks, the team with the best costume will win $200 in downtown bucks, the team with the best name will win $150 downtown bucks and the best photo submitted will win $100 in downtown bucks.
Teams are asked to take photos of their group throughout the day and email them to info@downtownmorganton.com for a chance to win the prize for best photograph, Goodfellow said.
The Halloween Huntacular will be accompanied by other ghoulish activities for families and friends to partake in. The Downtown Development Authority will be hosting haunted hayrides on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m., which are free and are open to everyone.
Members of the public are encouraged to dress in their best costumes and submit them by Monday, Nov. 1 at noon to info@downtownmorganton.com, for a chance to win $100 in downtown bucks. There will be four winners chosen to receive a prize, the release said.
The Morganton Main Street office will also be hosting ghost tours throughout the end of October. Attendees will get to spend an hour walking the streets of downtown Morganton and learning about the haunted history of the city and Burke County, the release said.
The ghost tour dates are as follows:
Oct. 22
Oct. 23
Oct. 29
Oct. 30
Participants will be able to pick a time slot for the tour date they select. They will be able to choose a time slot from 6-9 p.m. depending on availability. Each ticket will be sold for $5 in limited quantities.
Tickets are required to be purchased ahead of time at the Morganton Main Street office. No onsite tickets will be sold for the ghost tours, the release said.
Masks will be required during the Halloween festivities when social distancing cannot be practiced. Masks are required throughout the entirety of the ghost tours as well as 6 feet social distancing.
For more information on any of the downtown Morganton Halloween events, contact the office at 828-438-5252 or email info@downtownmorganton.com.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.