Downtown restaurant reopens with new look

She said her customers have stuck with her through it all.

“I’ve had a lot of growing pains with Treat,” Hurt said. “Originally, I was doing a gift shop with just a tasting bar, and slowly, I built into a full-time restaurant, which is what we are now. Just having our customers, they were supportive through all of those growing pains and things.”

She said she’s had some reservations about reopening, but her customers have been encouraging.

“It feels good that they’ve missed us,” Hurt said.

It’s been hard to be closed this long, she said.

“I think all of us are just kind of getting bored, you know?” Hurt said. “Running a restaurant is a very intense. There’s so many moving parts and there’s so much going on … it’s kind of like going 100 mph down to zero.”

Ensuring safety

While they’re eager to get back to work, safety will be first moving forward. She said her husband works in health care and has had to work with several COVID-19 patients.