Downtown to have music store again
Downtown to have music store again

Since the Oct. 2017 closing of downtown Morganton’s The Music Center, area musicians have lacked a go-to destination where they could pick up gear for jamming out.

Starting next week, that will no longer be the case.

The Morganton Music Patch, located on the top floor of the West Union Art Studios, will open Thursday as part of the city's art crawl, Robert Gucwa said. 

Gucwa, 28, 

Gucwa is also a full-time luthier, and operates in the shared workspace studio next to the showroom. He has been working as a luthier for five years, and has worked full-time in that role for two years now.

“I’ve mostly been doing instrument repair work,” Gucwa said of his luthier work. “But I’ve also built a violin, a few bows and a ukulele. The repair work keeps me pretty busy.”

Gucwa also teaches music lessons, including guitar and violin.

“I’ve started to develop some more students here in Morganton, because most of the work I do is elsewhere,” he said. “I was going to the music stores where I worked (in Boone and Charlotte) and saying, “Hey, can I bring this to Morganton?” After doing that a few times, I said, “Wait- why don’t I just cut out the middle man there.””

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

