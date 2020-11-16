Downtown tree lighting to kick off holidays

HICKORY – To officially kick off the holiday season, the city of Hickory will host a Christmas tree lighting event in downtown Hickory at 7 p.m. Friday.

Visitors are invited to join Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Santa Claus on Union Square or via Facebook Live, to watch the 22-foot Fraser fir tree and other downtown decorations come to life with lights and color. Holiday music will be provided by Hickory Music Factory. Additionally, people will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Hickory Choral Society’s “Caroling on Cannon Hill” throughout the evening.

Santa will enjoy seeing everyone from his new, socially distanced, winter wonderland until 8:30 p.m. Since Santa won’t be able to personally take children’s Christmas wish lists this year, children can mail their letter to Santa at the North Pole through the Nailed It DIY mailbox, which will be available during the evening. Throughout the holiday season, the Santa mailbox will be located at Nailed It DIY in downtown Hickory.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will offer socially distanced gingerbread house decorating under The Sails on the Square for registered participants. Twenty gingerbread house kits will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those interested must register at https://bit.ly/2UyYaJ2.