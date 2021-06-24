Drag show coming to CoMMA Saturday

The curtain may be drawing on June, but there’s still plenty of time to show some pride in Morganton.
Foothills Pride will be hosting “We’re Coming Out: A Drag Performance” on Saturday at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium. Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the show to start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, and patrons should bring cash for tips, bar and donations.
Four queens will perform at the event, including DeVida, Kristin Collins, Amber Vanderbilt and Tiffany Dior. The cash bar will be presented by The Standard Pour Company.
Susan Cato-Chapman, the president of Foothills Pride, said this may be the first drag show to happen at CoMMA.
“When we had our inaugural (drag show), which was two years ago — we did it at Homer’s,” Cato-Chapman said. “A few of us have just been kind of brainstorming over the last couple of months and I got together with Jessica Whitesides from The Standard Pour Company one night and we just started spit-balling these ideas, and before we knew it I was contacting Sharon (Jablonski) and I had contacted the queens and it was like, ‘oh great, we’re going to do this thing.’”
The group is looking to get back to its roots with the show.
“I think that one of the things we really wanted to do is really go back to our mission statement, which was the fact that we celebrate the diversity and the love and the fellowship of our community, and with June being pride month, we felt this was a wonderful opportunity for us to start reinvesting in that mission,” Cato-Chapman said. “People had such a good time at the last one that we felt like we should come out with so much joy back in the community.”
Cato-Chapman said organizers have been working to make sure COVID-19 precautions are taken at the event.
“We are taking all of the safety precautions that we can,” she said. “We’ve been very up front with that, and CoMMA has worked with us really well that we were able to use the stage and utilize the space, and they’ve just been really wonderful to work with.”
She said the show is expected to last at least two hours with one intermission.
“We really hope to use our platform to not only entertain, because it will be very entertaining, but to bring awareness of, kind of the intersection of modes of discrimination that are kind of prevalent in our society right now,” Cato-Chapman said. “So it is wonderful to have a blast, to come out and have so much fun with your friends, but I think it’s always great to come back to the issues and remind ourselves that we are still fighting for rights.”
Visit commaonline.org to purchase tickets.
