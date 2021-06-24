Drag show coming to CoMMA Saturday

The curtain may be drawing on June, but there’s still plenty of time to show some pride in Morganton.

Foothills Pride will be hosting “We’re Coming Out: A Drag Performance” on Saturday at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium. Doors will open at 8 p.m. with the show to start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, and patrons should bring cash for tips, bar and donations.

Four queens will perform at the event, including DeVida, Kristin Collins, Amber Vanderbilt and Tiffany Dior. The cash bar will be presented by The Standard Pour Company.

Susan Cato-Chapman, the president of Foothills Pride, said this may be the first drag show to happen at CoMMA.

“When we had our inaugural (drag show), which was two years ago — we did it at Homer’s,” Cato-Chapman said. “A few of us have just been kind of brainstorming over the last couple of months and I got together with Jessica Whitesides from The Standard Pour Company one night and we just started spit-balling these ideas, and before we knew it I was contacting Sharon (Jablonski) and I had contacted the queens and it was like, ‘oh great, we’re going to do this thing.’”

The group is looking to get back to its roots with the show.