Dragon boat racing returns to Lake James

After a three-year slumber, the dragons will awaken Saturday, Oct. 1, in time for the 2022 Lake James Dragon Boat Festival, sponsored by UNC Health Blue Ridge, in partnership with the Healing Dragons of Lake James.

This family-friendly event will include local and regional teams coming together to race against each other in a series of heats at the Paddy’s Creek beach access at Lake James State Park. The first race will start at 9 a.m., and an awards ceremony will conclude the event around 4 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to come to the park with their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities. Admission is free.

“We are happy to resume this event after having to postpone it due to the pandemic,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer of UNC Health Blue Ridge. “It’s a fun way to bring awareness to the seriousness of breast cancer and how early detection is crucial.”

The Lake James Dragon Boat Festival began with the formation of the Healing Dragons of Lake James, a team made up of breast cancer survivors. Proceeds from the event have always gone to provide mammograms for local women who do not have insurance or can’t afford a screening mammogram. In 2020-21, UNC Health Blue Ridge provided 172 women with free breast imaging procedures.

To honor that purpose, the event features a touching moment of silence in honor or in memory of those who have battled breast cancer. Flowers will be available for purchase and placed on a unique cancer ribbon wreath during the survivor ceremony.

Since the 1970s, dragon boating has become popular in the United States and serves as a fundraiser and a tool for corporate team building. Teams with people from all walks of life, age, size, ability and gender can participate. Twenty paddlers are seated in 10 rows of 2 with a drummer sitting in the bow, facing the paddlers. The paddler’s job is to paddle in unison with the entire team. The drummer aims to beat the drum in sync with the paddlers and motivate their team to the finish line. A steersperson (provided by the festival organizers) stands at the stern of the boat, guiding the boat straight down the racecourse with a 9-foot oar.

“We hope you can join us,” Mercer said. “An autumn day at Lake James is a good way to spend a Saturday.”