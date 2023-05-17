A special class project gave voices to a group of individuals nearly lost to history.

Dr. Leslie McKesson, Morganton resident and adjunct instructor at Appalachian State University, was asked by university officials to “envision and design an interdisciplinary course that would use an innovative approach to addressing a problem that has been hard/impossible to solve” for students in its Honors College.

McKesson created a course called “Antebellum Slavery in Appalachia,” which researched the lives of enslaved people who worked at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell House in Morganton before the Civil War.

“It’s designed to deepen students’ understanding of the regional impact of American chattel slavery through research, collaboration, critical and comparative analysis and creative interpretation,” McKesson said.

The project culminated in the students presenting a program of dramatic narratives that portrayed some of the slaves and what their lives may have been like. The program took place Monday, May 1, on the grounds of the McDowell House, in partnership with the Historic Burke Foundation, who assisted the students in researching their characters.

McKesson said she focused the course material on Burke County specifically because the area was known for its high number of slaves in the Antebellum period.

“It had the highest rate of enslavement in western North Carolina and one of the highest percentages of enslaved people across all of Appalachia, with as much as 30% of the recorded population being enslaved in 1850,” McKesson said. “We also wanted to investigate the popular belief that mountain people were not involved in slavery to the same extent or in the same manner as Piedmont and Eastern slaveowners, or slaveowners in other parts of the South.”

The seminar-style, interdisciplinary course encompassed the study of history, sociology, archaeology, anthropology, philosophy and more. The students heard from expert speakers and explored the lives of the McDowell House slaves through a variety of sources.

“Our research was based on a scholarly study of primary and secondary documents regarding slavery in Appalachia,” McKesson said. “We studied the works of noted academic experts in Appalachian slavery, including Wilma Dunaway and Morganton native John Inscoe. In addition, we studied primary documents that still exist regarding transactions related to owning and disposing of human chattel in Burke and surrounding counties during the pre-Civil War era.”

The students coordinated with HBF members and visited the historic home to learn more.

“For several years, the Historic Burke Foundation has wanted to tell a more comprehensive story of the Charles McDowell Jr. House,” McKesson said. “They have also made efforts to identify and reach out to descendants of people who were enslaved there. To date, no descendants have been specifically identified, but existing records tell us some things about what the lives of their enslaved ancestors may have been like.”

Each student then created a "deeply informed imagining" of the life of an enslaved person in the form of a dramatic story, “literary narratives that tell the history of slavery at the McDowell house and in Burke County through a mixture of historical records and creative writing/storytelling.”

“Our methodology combined elements of history and literature, much in the same way that current scholars Annette Gordon-Reed and Tiya Miles have done in their acclaimed and award-winning works around Sally Hemings: ‘The Hemingses of Monticello’ and ‘All That She Carried: The Story of Ashley’s Sack,’ respectively.

“These are names of real people who had lives. We have made our best effort to give life to people who literally lived here on this plantation.”

Following the presentation, the students shared how the project impacted them:

“I’ve learned a whole bunch from doing this, and it’s really changed my viewpoint on a lot of things,” - Jae Hollingsworth.

“Something particularly interesting that I learned in this course was that mining was one of the major outlets that slavery was utilized for in this area,” - Celia Merrifield

“It’s been a really powerful class. It’s been amazing and really horrible to learn just how deeply rooted slavery was everywhere.” – Scout Green

McKesson reflected on the course as well.

“Most people don't want to talk about slavery, and for that reason, many myths about the lives of the enslaved in this area have been accepted as truth,” she said. “Our goal was to take a scholarly view of slavery, based on existing documentation, to better understand its impact on the region and its people.”

She envisions the greater community benefitting from learning about the lives of the slaves as well.

“We hope we will see these people come to life within the walls of this house (the McDowell House),” she said. “We hope we will see them come to life at the courthouse in some way or another, because they are a very critical part of Burke County history that hasn’t been taught and hasn’t been told.”

Linda Lindsey, HBF president, expressed appreciation to the students for helping preserve the history of the enslaved people of the McDowell House.

“One of the things that’s always bothered me about a big part of our history is that we’ve got blank pages, because the voices were not honored, and they were not recorded,” Lindsey said. “For you all to help us get some insight into how we can acknowledge those voices and bring them to life is invaluable to us.”