Draughn celebrates 15th year with homecoming parade

VALDESE -- Black and gold will adorn the town of Valdese on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as the community celebrates the 15th homecoming of its local high school with the annual Draughn High School Parade.

“(It) has been an annual community event that celebrates not only our high school, but also the community that supports it," Principal Jeanene Burris said. "This is a special homecoming as we celebrate Draughn’s 15th year as a school. Draughn is so excited for the support shown to our school from this community over the past 15 years.”

The parade will start at 6 p.m. beginning at Jack B. Quick and concluding at the Tiger Gym behind the Old Rock School.

“Having served as an elementary principal in the past, I understand how important it is to reach out to future wildcats from our feeder schools," Burris said. "Building these relationships early with students helps them feel a part of all that is happening long before they are officially a Draughn Wildcat.”

Student groups from Drexel and Valdese elementary schools, and Heritage Middle School, have been invited to participate in the festivities of the evening alongside the athletes, band, clubs and other student groups that will be represented.

Elizabeth Ross Taylor, the first DHS homecoming queen, will serve as the grand marshal of this year's parade. Having Taylor lead the procession is especially fitting because this is a commemorative milestone year.

In addition to Draughn’s varsity football players, other athletes involved in the fall sports programs such as golf, tennis, volleyball, soccer and cross-country will all be featured in this year’s parade along with representatives from the school’s clubs and organizations. The Wildcat Cheerleading squad will also be involved along with the Draughn High School Marching Wildcats led by new band director, Avery Gifford, drumming up school and community spirit.

Twelve young ladies from the 2022-23 senior class will be featured in the parade. The student body will vote for this year’s Draughn High School Homecoming Queen on Friday, Sept. 23. The representatives are:

Ella Abernathy, escorted by her father, Justin Abernathy

Ellie Barlett, escorted by her father, Scott Barlett

Karrigan Bennett, escorted by her father, Kelly Bennett

Katelyn Cozort, escorted by her father, Christopher Cozort

Ella Heavner, escorted by her father, Brooke Heavner

Joycelynn March, escorted by her mother, Juanna March

Maddison Powell, escorted by her mother, Amy Powell

Madison Powell, escorted by her father, Danny Powell

Cherish Sain, escorted by her father, Bryan Sain

Geneva Smith, escorted by her father, Gavin Smith

Bella Williams, escorted by her father, Jeff Williams

Abigail Wood, escorted by her father, Tom Wood.

The 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during half-time at the football game on Friday, Sept. 23, against Avery.