 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn High School student found dead Thursday
0 Comments
top story breaking
Student Dead

Draughn High School student found dead Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
red blue lights police car at night

Evgen_Prozhyrko/stock photo

A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.

Officials from Burke County Public Schools confirmed that the girl was a senior at Draughn High School but that the incident did not take place on BCPS property. Officials would not confirm the girl’s name.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS Public Information Officer, BCPS crisis response teams were mobilized and onsite at the school for the entire day Thursday. She said counselors went room to room breaking the news to students.

Shuffler confirmed that counselors would be available to students in the coming days. She also said teachers and coaches are one of the district’s most valuable assets in identifying kids who are struggling with events like these.

“One of the things our schools do a great job at – and Draughn especially since its one of our smaller schools and one that’s really embedded in that community – is relationship building,” she said. “Teacher, coaches and principals know our kids and know when something is a little bit off … Our staff is in tune to and trained to know when a kid needs some extra help.”

According to Whisnant, the initial investigation has not revealed any foul play, but the investigation is continuing.

More information will be published as it becomes available. 

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Jason Koon is a staff reporter and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters rescue dog floating on an ice chunk in the Detroit River

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert