Draughn High School student found dead Thursday

A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
Officials from Burke County Public Schools confirmed that the girl was a senior at Draughn High School but that the incident did not take place on BCPS property. Officials would not confirm the girl’s name.
According to Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS Public Information Officer, BCPS crisis response teams were mobilized and onsite at the school for the entire day Thursday. She said counselors went room to room breaking the news to students.
Shuffler confirmed that counselors would be available to students in the coming days. She also said teachers and coaches are one of the district’s most valuable assets in identifying kids who are struggling with events like these.
“One of the things our schools do a great job at – and Draughn especially since its one of our smaller schools and one that’s really embedded in that community – is relationship building,” she said. “Teacher, coaches and principals know our kids and know when something is a little bit off … Our staff is in tune to and trained to know when a kid needs some extra help.”
According to Whisnant, the initial investigation has not revealed any foul play, but the investigation is continuing.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
