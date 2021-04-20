Dress up the landscape with flowering shrubs

Look for other easy-care, spring-blooming shrubs to include in the landscape. The spring blooms of viburnum are sure to provide plenty of enjoyment not to mention its attractive foliage, fall color, and fruit that attracts birds. Use them to create an attractive screen, hedge, or mixed border. Several viburnum varieties, like Korean Spice and doublefile, make great specimens or impressive small groupings in the landscape.

Brighten those shady spots with azaleas. These spring bloomers thrive with afternoon or dappled shade. Grow them in moist, rich, acidic soil in a sheltered location for best results. Make sure there is a good view to enjoy the blossoms and hummingbirds they attract.

Light up the spring garden with Garden Glow dogwood. The bright chartreuse foliage turns a burgundy red in fall. The white flowers give way to blue fruit and the red stems are a welcome sight in winter.

Other dogwoods, like red twig and gray dogwoods, are native shrubs with flowers that support pollinators and fruit that feeds the birds.

Fothergilla’s fragrant white spring flowers are a favorite of hummingbirds. This beauty ends its season with a colorful mix of yellow, orange, and scarlet fall color often on the same leaf.