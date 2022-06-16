Drexel board fills vacant seat

DREXEL -- The Drexel Board of Aldermen tapped someone last week to fill a vacant board seat after the mayor stepped down in March.

After mayor Danny Ritchie resigned from the board in March, Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Anthony was chosen to replace him as mayor. That left Anthony’s aldermen seat empty.

On June 7, the board of aldermen chose Scott Coe to fill the seat.

Drexel Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw said Coe was one of six applicants interviewed for the appointment. An advisory committee made up of two aldermen and three residents conducted interviews of the six applicants on May 23 and then formally made a recommendation at the June 7 board of aldermen meeting. Coe was appointed at that meeting and Burke County Clerk of Court Mabel Lowman administered the oath of office to him, Bradshaw said.

Coe’s application says he has lived in the town for 20 years and is the director of purchasing for Valdese Weavers. He also has served on the town’s planning and zoning committee and on the comprehensive plan committee, the application says.

Coe will serve in the seat until 2023. Whoever wins the seat in 2023 will serve out Anthony’s unexpired term, which ends in 2025, Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said in April.

The mayor serves a two-year term, meaning Anthony will serve in that seat until 2023. The seat will be up for election that year, Mace said.