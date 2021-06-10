Drexel budget proposes no tax increase

DREXEL — Residents in Drexel likely won’t see a tax increase in the new fiscal year or any other rate increases, except maybe water/sewer.

The 2021-22 proposed budget for the town of Drexel is $4,435,384 and keeps the property tax rate at 38 cents per $100 of value. Electric rates also are recommended to remain the same other than a slight increase in the Renewable Energy fee, Sherri Bradshaw, Drexel town manager, said in her recommended budget message.

As for water and sewer rates, Bradshaw said she’s not proposing increased rates but it will depend on whether rates from Morganton and Valdese increase. The city of Morganton is not proposing a water/sewer rate increase. However, the town of Valdese is proposing a 3% increase in water/sewer rates.

The proposed Drexel budget calls for a solid waste fee of $8 a month, which includes household garbage, recycling, rough trash and yard waste.

The proposed budget calls for replacing a 2005 Ford Explorer reserve vehicle in the police department and routine replacement of uniforms

Bradshaw said in her budget message the R.O. Huffman Center will continue to be open part-time and offer youth recreation programs. She said roof repairs and repairs of the HVAC systems at the center are budgeted for the coming year.